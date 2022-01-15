ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Letter to the Editor: Why we want a different president

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Mr Mihevc, its easy to answer why we want a republican president, how about a secure border instead of the open border where drugs and illegal immigrants flow across. How...

Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: The challenges we still face with COVID

A few weeks ago, former President Trump acknowledged that he has been boosted and there was some kickback from the audience which he quickly quieted. The pro-vaccine crowd used that episode to point fingers at Republicans and accuse them of being the leading anti-vaxxers saying, if only, they would just shut up, our lagging vaccination rate problems would be solved. As usual, they missed the mark because in reality the unvaccinated group significantly crosses party lines. A recently published analysis by the Inquirer demonstrated that the ove- 65 age group for all ethnic groups was pretty good, over 80%.
U.S. POLITICS
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Reply to 1st year in office …

If your buddy is doing so great, then why is Bernie Sanders stating this in national news? ” I think millions of Americans have become very demoralized — they’re asking, what do the Democrats stand for?” said Sen. Bernie. (I copied that off the A.P. ) Also, how come you’re not complaining about price of gas? If Trump was in office, you be blowing this column up!
U.S. POLITICS
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: US a backsliding democracy because of Trump presidency

Over one year since the 2020 election and some people are questioning U.S. elections. Our allies are concerned, our adversaries are thrilled, and many U.S. citizens are worried. Many citizens no longer listen to officials or investigative reporters, rather to opinion personalities and some government representatives who are taking advantage...
ELECTIONS
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Ye know not what ye asketh for

I do like the Spring Garden writer’s perspective on working together. However, solutions are not in the hands of the people, here, or anywhere abroad. The idea of Climate Change was introduced decades ago as a Hegelian Dialectic of problem, reaction, solution. Now that the Democrats summon the reactionaries...
ENVIRONMENT
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We can get it done together

Climate change is real and isn’t going to go away. A natural occurring warming of our planet that has been enhanced by mankind speeding up the process. While setting goals to reduce carbon invasion to zero is important, we must learn to exist with and prepare for it. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Rep. Kevin Brady: If President Donald Trump Wants To Run Again, He’s Going To Be Our Nominee

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX), Ranking Member House Ways & Means Committee, tells Brian Kilmeade that it is clear President Biden bungled the economy in a big way during his first year in office. Brady says we should have had a banner year with the economy in 2021 based on what President Biden inherited from President Trump and instead we saw President Biden repeal three years of wage growth and take his eye off covid and dismissed and denied inflation and worker shortages while pursuing an extremist socialist spending plan. On the democrat sponsored voting rights bill, Brady doesn’t believe it has a chance unless progressives would be willing to walk away from everything they care about to resurrect the bill and Brady doesn’t see that happening. Brady also defended Texas voting law and how it has expanded early voting and added hours including on Sunday. Brady says there is not statewide voter suppression and the democrats are pushing a big lie in order to have a federal takeover of elections.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Biden admin clears out another controversial Trump holdover

In August 2018, CNN discovered that a White House speechwriter, Darren Beattie, spoke at a conference alongside well-known white nationalists. He was asked to resign, but he refused, prompting the Republican White House to fire Beattie soon after. But as regular readers may recall, Team Trump wasn't quite done with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN's Paul Begala: Democrats don't have 'bad leaders,' they have 'bad followers'

CNN contributor Paul Begala went to bat for President Biden, making the case that the problem for Democrats isn't with those at the top of the party. On the subject of Biden's failing efforts to get voting bills passed in Congress, Begala was asked to react to a quote from Arndrea Waters King, daughter-in-law to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who told Politico, "What we’ve seen with President Biden is what happens when he puts his full force and power behind an issue like infrastructure. What we want to see is that same power and passion being put behind voting rights."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

