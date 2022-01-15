ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Reply to 1st year in office …

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your buddy is doing so great, then why is Bernie Sanders stating this in national...

To Mr Mihevc, its easy to answer why we want a republican president, how about a secure border instead of the open border where drugs and illegal immigrants flow across. How about a pipeline to use North American oil instead of buying from foreign countries that want to destroy us. Thank God that we live in a country where whom you refer to as an idiot has a choice for their health decision. Show the proof that child poverty is reduced. Red hot economy, what did you expect to happen after shutting down the best economic times in years from the Trump policies when the pandemic was starting to end. 6 million jobs ? Those are the previous jobs that were shut down and came back. But the easy answer for why we want a republican president is Policies unlike the democrats going off of emotions.
