ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks will play a matinee game on MLK day | Here’s how to get tickets for the family

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for something to do on Martin Luther King day, which is Monday Jan. 17, 2022?. Why not take the family to a New York Knicks game at 1 p.m. at Madison Square Garden?....

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Reddish, Brunson, Randle, Walker

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau met with newly acquired Cam Reddish on Saturday and told him that playing time will have to be earned, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The Knicks didn’t part with any rotation pieces in the Thursday trade that brought Reddish to New York, sending out only Kevin Knox and a draft pick, so Reddish will have to supplant someone else to get his minutes.
NBA
FanSided

3 rumored trade targets that make no sense for NY Knicks

All year long the NY Knicks have consistently struggled to simply just stay afloat within the Eastern Conference standings and now, as things currently stand, they find themselves submerged underwater down in the deep end of this proverbial pool with their mere .500 record of 21-21. As a result, they...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks badly want Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks still haven’t afforded former Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson a contract extension and he has made another leap this season. As The Post has reported multiple times, the Knicks have had Brunson on their radar. Brunson’s father is Rick Brunson — Leon Rose’s initial client when he started his sports agency business out of Cherry Hill, N.J. Thibodeau has had the elder Brunson on his staff for years before he rejoined the Knicks. With “T-Day’’ approaching in 3 ¹/2 weeks, the Mavericks are certainly capable of moving Brunson before the 2018 second-round pick becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks already contacted the Mavericks sometime in the past about Brunson, an NBA source said. “They want him bad,’’ the NBA source said.
NBA
DallasBasketball

'They Want Him Bad': Knicks Call Mavs About Brunson Trade

As the Dallas Mavericks inch closer to the NBA trade deadline, trade rumors continue to heat up, not only with players the Mavs want to pursue, but also with opposing teams attempting to go after Dallas players. "Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBA Analysis Network

One Trade For Knicks To Land Myles Turner After Reddish Deal

The New York Knicks just kicked off NBA trade season with a bang. They nabbed Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks. They gave up Kevin Knox II and a protected first-round pick via the Hornets, and also received a 2025 second-rounder and Solomon Hill. Not a bad way for the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS Sports

Knicks trade rumors: Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson on New York's radar, per report

The New York Knicks have been searching for a point guard for what seems like decades. They've been linked to Damian Lillard, but he isn't available. They signed Kemba Walker in the offseason, but he hasn't played well in New York. Derrick Rose has largely thrived as a Knick, but he is currently injured. That has forced the front office to continue searching outside of the organization for a floor general, and according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, they've identified a possible target in Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. New York has contacted Dallas about Brunson in the past, and as one source told Berman, the Knicks "want him bad."
NBA
ESPN

Barrett, Randle power Knicks past Hawks for 3rd straight win

ATLANTA -- — RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. The Knicks improved to 22-21, the first time they've been over .500 since Dec. 2. They have won five of six, but began the night in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#The Atlanta Hawks#Vividseats Com#Hornets#Eastern Conference
theScore

Reddish: 'I feel like I can be a star' with Knicks

After getting a fresh start following a trade to the New York Knicks, Cam Reddish believes a breakout is on the way. "I feel like I can be a star," Reddish said in his first comments since being traded by the Atlanta Hawks, according to The New York Post's Marc Berman.
NBA
Empire Sports Media

If Knicks want Jalen Brunson, they will need to submit to his lofty contract demands

With Derrick Rose still a minimum of six weeks away from making a return after undergoing ankle surgery, the Knicks are in desperate need of a true and tried point guard. Kemba Walker is close to a return after aggravating his left knee, meaning reinforcements are on the way, but relying on two veteran players who have proven to be injury-prone might be a liability the rest of the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Society
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
FanSided

Kyrie Irving has no right being in the All-Star Game over Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland deserves an All-Star nod over Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has no right to be in the 2022 All-Star Game. Period. End of discussion. Not only is he having an unimpressive year, shooting just 30% from the three-point line and averaging 17 points in his three games so far, but, as already mentioned, he has only played three games. Despite that he had 148,530 votes on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland on Jan. 6, 2022.
NBA
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
45K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy