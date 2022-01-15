ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Brock McGinn: Suiting up Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McGinn (not injury related) will be in the lineup Saturday against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Suiting up Monday

Zucker (lower body) is in Monday's lineup against Vegas. Zucker will dress for the first time since Dec. 19 against the Devils. He'll skate in a second-line role alongside Evgeni Malkin on Monday.
Brock Mcginn
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL

