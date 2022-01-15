ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Out again Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Marchment (not injury related) will not be available Saturday against Columbus,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis is the No. 1 quarterback, and Josh Allen is a big reason why

Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
NFL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn's body of work earns Tigers No. 1 spot over Gonzaga in Top 25 And 1

Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
Mason Marchment
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
#Panthers #Columbus
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Hints He Is Leaving Cleveland

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make in the offseason. Among the free agents to be considered for contract extensions is safety M.J. Stewart. Stewart, 25, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He spent his first two seasons in...
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers edge out Crisp County in heated rivalry

CORDELE – After edging out Central-Macon in a low-scoring affair the night before, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) found themselves in another low-scoring struggle against their rivals, the Lady Cougars of Crisp County (CC). However, in the closing minutes of the game, SCHS junior guard Aviyonna Clemons gave the Lady Panthers the lead on a layup and they were able to hold on for a 47-46 victory over the Lady Cougars on Saturday, January 15 at Crisp County High School in Act 1 if the “Battle of the Flint.”
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
