Heavy winds whipping fire along State Highway 44

Area firefighters are battling a blaze along State Highway 44 near McKenzie Road early Saturday afternoon.

Smoke is so thick that the State Highway 44 overpass is obscured.

The blaze is being whipped by heavy winds that are making it difficult for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The fire appears to be running along the adjacent railroad tracks.

We'll let you know about more wind-related weather activities as we learn about it.