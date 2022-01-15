John Aciukewicz: The only thing that never changes is change

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

I’ve been thinking lately about Tony “The Shoe Guy” Bonczewski, and not just because I needed new soles for my shoes. Tony passed away nearly one year ago on Feb. 23, 2021, at age 91. He closed his shop, Jordan Shoe Repair in the lobby of the Bicentennial Building on Public Square, for the final time the night before he died.

He lived a long, productive life, and just as the last original Peanuts comic strip appeared in newspapers around the globe the day after famed cartoonist Charles Schulz passed away, it seemed fitting that Tony operated his shoe repair business right up until the end. The downtown just wasn’t going to be the same without Tony “The Shoe Guy.”

After I graduated from law school and passed the Pennsylvania Bar exam in 1984, I returned to the area and first worked for Legal Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania. My office was located on the fourth floor of the Bicentennial Building, and that’s when I met Tony. Our friendship lasted for the next 37 years.

Even though my family and I didn’t live in the City of Wilkes-Barre, I practiced law downtown from 1984 through 2008. Those early years provided many scenes of a busy and vibrant center city. The lobby of the Bicentennial Building was bustling with people stopping at Jordan Shoe Repair and a busy newsstand. The Pomeroy’s Department Store on the corner of Public Square was a frequent shopping destination for downtown workers during lunch or at the end of their work day. There was an M&T bank nearby and the United States Postal Service had a location next door. Banking and mailing services were only a block away.

Lowe’s – not the home improvement store but a busy restaurant and bar – was directly across the street from the bank and post office. It was known for its tomato bisque soup and was a favorite stop for workers, shoppers and visitors. The gang from the old Boston Store and then Boscov’s – were longtime regulars for dinner when they were working the evening shift at the store.

It was a great time to be downtown.

Now, in addition to Tony’s passing, the newsstand is gone from the lobby in the Bicentennial Building and Pomeroy’s, the M&T branch, post office and Lowe’s are all nothing but memories. Most recently, the City Market on Public Square announced its closing, another victim of the pandemic.

But this is not merely a plaintive cry. We simply recognize, remember and honor those things from the past that warm our heart, perhaps bring a tear to our eye or a smile to our face. It’s true the only thing that never changes is change itself.

Things are always changing, and that’s not necessarily always a bad thing. Over the past few months, we’ve read in the Times Leader about the wonderful changes that have been and are being made to the downtown; from the new businesses and restaurants to the investments made by both King’s College and Wilkes University, to the hundreds of people who moved to the downtown and now call it home, and to the numerous special events and promotions that bring shoppers and visitors to Wilkes-Barre.

As a volunteer member of the Diamond City Partnership’s Economic Vitality Transformation Team and Downtown Rebound committee, I witness firsthand the knowledge, dedication, commitment, energy and enthusiasm that Larry Newman, Susan Magnotta and their DCP team bring to this important endeavor. It’s infectious and I am pleased to help.

I’ve had some extra time since I stepped down as the executive director of CASA of Luzerne County on Sept. 30, 2021. I decided to get involved with the Downtown Rebound because I deeply believe in the value and importance of a thriving and vibrant Downtown not just for Wilkes-Barre, but for all Luzerne County residents.

Wilkes-Barre is the county seat and the location of both the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas and the Federal Courthouse for the United States Middle District. When parents of prospective students tour our college campuses, when Commonwealth Health or Geisinger recruit healthcare professionals, and when major employers like Guard Insurance and others recruit key employees to relocate here, it’s imperative to show them a vital, safe and busy downtown.

What are you doing to help answer the question, “What’s your downtown like?” Hopefully, you’re doing all you can to make Downtown Wilkes-Barre a true centerpiece for all.

John Aciukewicz is the former Executive Director of CASA of Luzerne County.