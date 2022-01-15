ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wild Card Film Room: How the Buccaneers Can Expose the Eagles' Defense

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NulsN_0dmqen0t00

The Buccaneers will open the playoffs by facing the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time this season. Tom Brady played well in round one, going 34-42 for 297 yards and two touchdowns, although he also threw an interception that was basically a punt.

A lot has changed since then for Tampa Bay offensively, specifically the absence of multiple star players like Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette.

For a better idea of what the Buccaneers are in for this time around against Philly, I enlisted the help of Cole Jacobson, a fellow Next Gen Stats Researcher and guest columnist for Football Outsiders and Bleeding Green Nation.

“The Eagles were known as being susceptible to the deep ball in Jim Schwartz’s time as defensive coordinator, but with Jonathan Gannon’s primarily two-high safety scheme, the focus has been on keeping everything in front of them,” said Jacobson

“Unfortunately, that has still resulted in problems in the secondary, albeit of a different nature. According to Next Gen Stats, the Eagles have allowed a 110.4 passer rating on quick passes (< 2.5 seconds time to throw), the 2nd-highest mark in the league behind only the Jets. Likewise, on short passes (passes that travel 0-9 yards beyond the LOS), the Eagles rank in the bottom three of the NFL in completion pct, TD-INT ratio, and passer rating allowed.

"While these numbers are discouraging in general, they especially may be problematic against Brady, who set the Next Gen Stats era single-season record with 27 pass TD on those short passes in 2021.”

Jacobson doesn’t paint a pretty picture for the Eagles’ pass defense, and his claims are backed by Eagles tape past and present.

The Eagles made things way too easy for the Buccaneers back in Week 6, allowing six first downs to Tampa’s diverse screen game. And Philly didn’t just struggle in the quick game, either.

Mike Evans wasn’t a focal point of that game’s plan, but he was able to create separation downfield multiple times against Pro Bowler Darius Slay, who shadowed Evans for most of the game. With Tampa short-handed at receiver, we could see more action between the two on Sunday night.

Rob Gronkowski missed the first matchup due to injury, but O.J. Howard had a nice game as his replacement, including a score near the goal line. Gronkowski’s been on a hot streak lately, and the Eagles’ tendency to let receivers run unchecked through the secondary could keep that going.

The Eagles have allowed big gains on some of Brady’s favorite concepts the past month, particularly when combined with play-action to displace defenders and exacerbate holes in coverage.

Late in the down count, Philly has struggled to contain the inside-most receiver in 3X1 formations from Cover 1. This alignment gives the receiver virtually the entire field to work with and exposes the Eagles’ lack of depth at cornerback.

At the end of halves, the Eagles like to play soft zone to keep plays in front of them and prevent big plays. This strategy works wonders on paper, but doesn’t hold up as well against experienced passers who can move defenders with their eyes.

So if this game comes down to the final possession, Philly better pray TB12 doesn’t get the ball last.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Jim Schwartz
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Eagles Offense Very Clear

It has not been much fun watching the Philadelphia Eagles offense today. Troy Aikman has expressed his frustration with it on the FOX broadcast. One of Aikman’s chief complaints has been with wide receiver DeVonta Smith. He’s not upset with Smith’s play; in fact, it’s the opposite.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Next#Football Outsiders#Bleeding Green Nation#Philly
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Performance On Sunday

Longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews has seen it all on a football field. One player continues to amaze her though. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made life look easy in a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The final score didn’t really accurately reflect the blowout it was.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Scary Eagles News

Philadelphia Eagles defender Josh Sweat is sidelined for the team’s playoff matchup against the Bucs Sunday after undergoing an operation to address a “life-threatening” situation. Per the team, Sweat was hospitalized Tuesday night as doctors performed an emergency procedure. Remarkably, Josh’s life was saved. And he even...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Explains Surprising Leonard Fournette Decision

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette will not play in this afternoon’s wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, we’ll have to wait at least one more week to see “Playoff Lenny” if the Bucs win. Fournette has not played since December 19 due to a hamstring injury.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
866
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy