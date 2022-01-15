ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1 hostage released from Colleyville synagogue; rabbi among 3 still held inside; negotiations continue

By Jessika Harkay
News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities northeast of Fort Worth were negotiating Saturday with a man who took a rabbi and three other people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue during services. Shortly after 5 p.m., a male hostage was released uninjured, Colleyville police said. The man will be reunited with his family soon and doesn’t require...

www.bnd.com

The Independent

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.” A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
The Independent

‘The FBI got it wrong’: Jewish leaders criticise law enforcement statement on synagogue siege

Jewish leaders have condemned the FBI for claiming the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were not “specifically focused” on their community. Suspect Malik Faisal Akram was killed during a rescue operation to save a rabbi and three worshippers who were held at gunpoint at the Congregation Beth Israel for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.Akram, a British national, reportedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in the US in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison for trying to kill an American army captain in Afghanistan.At a news conference after the hostages were released, FBI Special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
blackchronicle.com

Friends describe rabbi believed to be hostage in Colleyville

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — As the situation at a synagogue in Colleyville continues to unfold, friends of a rabbi believed to have been taken hostage describe him as a man who promotes peace between different religions. Friends of Charlie Cytron-Walker believe he’s one of the four hostages at Congregation Beth...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

