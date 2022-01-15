1 hostage released from Colleyville synagogue; rabbi among 3 still held inside; negotiations continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.” A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO