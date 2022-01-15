ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

3 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at Kansas home

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSON COUNTY —Three people were injured in a Saturday house fire in Olathe. Just after 8a.m., fire crews responded...

JC Post

Police: 2 dead including teen after Kansas shooting, crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say a shooting on the south side of the city has left two people dead, including a 17-year-old boy. Television station KAKE reports that the shooting happened just before 9:30 Monday night. Officers called to the scene found the teen and a...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after semi crash into tree

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Edward J. Danford, 59, Iola, was southbound on U.S. 169 just south of Ten Mile Creek. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes into the ditch and came to rest against a tree.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest 2 after Kansas motel parking lot gun fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting. Just 12 a.m. Sunday police responded to report of a shooting at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found 38-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

RCPD investigates 2 more truck thefts in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in Manhattan. Just before 7p.m. Jan. 14, officers filed a report for theft in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 20-year-old man reported an unknown...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man allegedly threatened officer with a knife

A Salina man who wanted police to remove his roommate ended up being arrested during an alleged incident over the weekend. Just after 2p.m. Jan. 15, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker Street to remove a person from a residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Resident holds Kan. home burglary suspect until police arrive

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The victim reported that unknown suspect had broken...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he can't file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police ID victim shot, killed on Amtrak train near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting on an Amtrak near Kansas City have identified the victim as 30 year old Richie T. Aaron Jr. of Independence, Missouri, according to Lee's Summit Police. Investigators were working to establish the timeline and events that led up to the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Suspicious death at Kan. home now a homicide investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as Mack Lee, 39, of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. The suspicious death will now be investigated as a Homicide. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 600 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

6-year-old Kan. girl dies after ejected in Kansas Turnpike crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Friday morning crash on the Kansas Turnpike have identified those involved. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just before 8:30a.m., a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Tori D. Hornecker, 28, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 35 near the K-15 exit in the number 2 lane.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. felon ran to the jail where he was arrested for shooting incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in connection with a drug deal and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:00 p.m. Jan. 12, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1800 block of S Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They arrived to find a 35-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester of Wichita had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas man dies after trucks collide, catch fire

BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Barton County. A 2005 Mack truck configured as a water hauler and driven by Eric Steinert, 36, rural Russell County was southbound on 130 Northeast Avenue, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. A 1995 Peterbilt...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Wanted Kan. murder suspect who skipped court is in custody

A 40-year-old man wanted on requested charges including murder in the first degree and aggravated kidnapping was booked back into the Saline County Jail Sunday, according to jail records. Brandon Lee St. Clair was booked into the jail just before 10p.m. Sunday, nearly two weeks after the Saline County Sheriff's...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Some Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students. Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the district web site. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to a single vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident about 8:45 Friday evening on I-70 about two miles west of Junction City. Jimmy R. Dowell, Clay Center, was traveling westbound in a Mitsubishi Lancer when the vehicle left the roadway. It came to a stop after approximately 100 feet in a ditch on the north ide of the road. No injuries were reported.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

December 2021 the warmest on record in Kan., Mo. — by a long shot

Kansas and Missouri logged their warmest average December temperatures on record last month, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Average temperatures over the last half of 2021 were higher than they’ve ever been in either state — and across the country. Meanwhile, despite a devastating cold snap that forced power outages across the Midwest, February’s average temperature didn’t place it in the top five coldest in either state.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KC police ID city's third homicide victim of 2022

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have identified a man found shot to death inside a vehicle over the weekend. Maurice Bell, 45, was found Saturday night unresponsive inside a vehicle sitting in the front yard of a home, police said in a news release. Bell died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
