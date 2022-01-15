3 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in connection with a drug deal and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:00 p.m. Jan. 12, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1800 block of S Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They arrived to find a 35-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester of Wichita had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO