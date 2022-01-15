ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

T4T gathers toys for the 2022 campaign

nodawaynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Gregory School second graders also collected toys for the campaign. The class members are,...

nodawaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmrskkok.com

Gatherings for Widows/Widowers on Sunday

Gatherings for Widows and Widowers will meet for lunch 12 noon at Common Cup on Sunday. Order and purchase your lunch, and join with others who have experienced the loss of a spouse, partner or significant other. For questions, call Pedersen Funeral Home at 320-589-3220.
ADVOCACY
Voice News

Armada High students’ cookie campaign raises $1,300 for Toys for Tots

Armada High School marketing and culinary students proved to be smart cookies this holiday season, earning over $1,300 for Toys for Tots in December 2021 with their Treats for Tots cookie sales. Armada High School marketing teacher Jason Moore said his 25 marketing students are divided into two different blocks,...
ARMADA, MI
Renna Media

Former Boy Scouts Support Toys for Tots Campaign

The Flintlocks enthusiastically support the Boy Scouts of America Patriot’s Path Council Toys for Tots campaign every year. All of them have sons who were in the scouts, and many have grandchildren now participating. President John Koneski was the first one to donate toys this year. Further, while Dr. Michael Hart says that he likes to buy toys which he thinks he would enjoy playing with himself, Bob Pysher’s wife, however, likes to purchase a spread of different age group toys, including dolls for the girls, to ensure that all children in the various age groups get toys. Because of this, it is not a surprise that Frank is attracted to the Trouble game (just kidding). Also, since Chuck is shy, he hid behind a basketball.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
nodawaynews.com

Conception Jct. AL hosts pancake breakfast

American Legion Post 464 will have a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, January 16 at the post in Conception Jct. The menu is pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. There is a $7 minimum donation per person; children six and under are free. To-go...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#St Gregory School
nodawaynews.com

Trivia Night to be rescheduled

The Mosaic Maryville Hospice and Home Health Board has announced the Trivia Night is being rescheduled and will not take place on January 15 at Mozingo Event Center as originally planned. This decision was made after several days of discussion and obtaining input from healthcare professionals and data monitoring sites.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Local Eagles Auxiliary gives to Mosaic Cancer Care

Members of the Eagles Auxiliary presented $1,000 on January 11 to the Cancer Care unit at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. Members making the presentation were Bernard Riley, husband of Sharon Riley, presenting the check and who is a past president of the state organization, Donna Fryar, Ree Greenfield, president, Andrea Cunningham, RN, Karen Farrens, Kenzie White, RN, and Megan Jennings, St. Francis Hospital Foundation executive director. Jennings noted the money, which was received by the local auxiliary through a state grant, will finish paying for two infusion chairs for the unit.
MARYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy