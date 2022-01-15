T4T gathers toys for the 2022 campaign

Members of the Eagles Auxiliary presented $1,000 on January 11 to the Cancer Care unit at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. Members making the presentation were Bernard Riley, husband of Sharon Riley, presenting the check and who is a past president of the state organization, Donna Fryar, Ree Greenfield, president, Andrea Cunningham, RN, Karen Farrens, Kenzie White, RN, and Megan Jennings, St. Francis Hospital Foundation executive director. Jennings noted the money, which was received by the local auxiliary through a state grant, will finish paying for two infusion chairs for the unit.
