T4T gathers toys for the 2022 campaign

The Flintlocks enthusiastically support the Boy Scouts of America Patriot’s Path Council Toys for Tots campaign every year. All of them have sons who were in the scouts, and many have grandchildren now participating. President John Koneski was the first one to donate toys this year. Further, while Dr. Michael Hart says that he likes to buy toys which he thinks he would enjoy playing with himself, Bob Pysher’s wife, however, likes to purchase a spread of different age group toys, including dolls for the girls, to ensure that all children in the various age groups get toys. Because of this, it is not a surprise that Frank is attracted to the Trouble game (just kidding). Also, since Chuck is shy, he hid behind a basketball.

ROCKAWAY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO