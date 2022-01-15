‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, and Air Date

Spoilers ahead for the January 10 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, called “Thin Ice.”. The cold snap that kicked off Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star delivered some twists in "Thin Ice" that were even more chilling than in the premiere, with the fates of some different characters unknown. While Paul managed to save the teenage girl and was rescued, and Marjan survived the initial crash, T.K.’s accidental dip in a freezing pond to save a young boy could seemingly end in his death if things keep going the way they seemed at the end of the hour. And unfortunately for fans who are already dying to know what happens for T.K. – and whether his friends can get through to Owen – the wait will be longer than usual.

