ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, and Air Date

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe freezing temperatures continue to put the team at risk on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode three. “Shock and Thaw” will air on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8pm ET/Pt. Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen...

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1: Lone Star Could Save One Firefighter Despite The Dangerous Season 3 Premiere Twist

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, called “The Big Chill.”. 9-1-1: Lone Star brought the first responder action back to Texas after 9-1-1 dominated the airwaves in the fall, but Austin was dealing with a whole new kind of crisis in the Season 3 premiere. A massive ice storm hit, and neither the Texans nor the buildings were prepared for multiple feet of snow. The firefighters entered the scene of a collapsed gym to save a teenage girl despite knowing that the conditions could turn deadly very quickly, and a sudden shift of debris could mean that none other than Paul Strickland (played by Brian Michael Smith) could face permanent or even deadly consequences. Fortunately, there are also some ways that Lone Star could save him!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Jim Parrack
Person
Brian Michael Smith
Person
Sierra Mcclain
Person
Gina Torres
cartermatt.com

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will Paul Strickland die?

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following the season 3 premiere? Are we going to be seeing Paul Strickland in grave danger?. We won’t beat around the bush here: The end of tonight’s episode absolutely suggested that the character was in peril. He was just one of the firefighters who was doing his best in order to save lives during the snowstorm — and now, it looks like he’s in a spot where he’s trapped. It’s going to be a race against time to make sure that he is okay, mostly because these freezing temperatures are going to be unforgiving. You have to prepare for the worst at this point.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Lisa Edelstein Returns as T.K.’s Life Hangs in the Balance (PHOTOS)

After rescuing a kid who fell through the ice, firefighter-turned-paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) is in a coma on 9-1-1: Lone Star. As the promo for the next episode, “Shock & Thaw,” airing January 24, shows, his condition is going to worsen. But also in a dangerous situation are suspended Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), trying to rescue the lives of stranded migrants, and 9-1-1 dispatcher Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain), who goes into labor … and the firehouse’s nemesis, Deputy Fire Chief Billy Tyson (Billy Burke), is the one with her. Watch more below.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Boss on T.K.’s Fate, Grace in Labor & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 2 “Thin Ice.”]. The ice storm keeps getting worse on 9-1-1: Lone Star. The major crisis to kick off the Fox first responder’s third season seems to be putting everyone in danger. Owen (Rob Lowe), still suspended because he won’t apologize for his actions, ends up being held at gunpoint at the end of the second episode. Marjan’s (Natacha Karam) bleeding after her car crashes. Paul (Brian Michael Smith) is rescued after the building collapse but will he be OK?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#Air Date
Distractify

The Season 3 Premiere of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Left You With Questions About This Couple (SPOILERS)

Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star ahead. Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is officially here — and the premiere didn't waste any time dropping bombshells on viewers. Going into the inaugural episode of the season, we saw where many of the members of the 126 ended up after it was disbanded. By the end of the episode, the snowstorm that had hit Austin left many of them in precarious situations (that, of course, the episode didn't provide resolutions to just yet).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why 9-1-1: Lone Star Fans Will Have To Wait For The T.K. Cliffhanger Resolution

Spoilers ahead for the January 10 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, called “Thin Ice.”. The cold snap that kicked off Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star delivered some twists in "Thin Ice" that were even more chilling than in the premiere, with the fates of some different characters unknown. While Paul managed to save the teenage girl and was rescued, and Marjan survived the initial crash, T.K.’s accidental dip in a freezing pond to save a young boy could seemingly end in his death if things keep going the way they seemed at the end of the hour. And unfortunately for fans who are already dying to know what happens for T.K. – and whether his friends can get through to Owen – the wait will be longer than usual.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

9-1-1: Lone Star Review: Thin Ice (Season 3 Episode 2)

Please note this review contains spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 2. The usually vibrant state of Texas continues to be under a major winter storm. This plays really well for character focus on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 2, “Thin Ice.”. As we said in...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Ronen Rubinstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will TK Strand die?

Is Ronen Rubinstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? As you prepare for season 3 episode 3 airing in two weeks, the show wants you to worry about TK Strand. What we can start off this piece by saying is rather simple: A lot of people out there are going to want TK to stick around. He’s a beloved part of the ensemble, he’s a driving force for a lot of story, and he’s certainly gone through enough already! Everything between him and Carlos has been a roller coaster, to put it mildly; to see him potentially taken out amidst an ice storm is absolutely something that we don’t want to see.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: “Family” Preview

Season four episode 12 of NBC’s New Amsterdam found Helen making the right decision about her second in command while Max connected with patients in need of his services. After a fairly upbeat episode, the promo for episode 13 – “Family” – teases the death of someone Max, Helen, and the New Amsterdam team hold dear. But who is it? We won’t discover the answer until episode 13 airs on January 18, 2022.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy