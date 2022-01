SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As omicron cases have soared in San Francisco so have calls to 911, straining the system and eliciting a plea from officials Saturday for local residents to limit calls to severe medical emergencies. San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nickolson said calls to 911 for medical assistance have jumped from 300-330 a day to more than 400 over the last week. “We are seeing a surge in 911 calls which is putting a strain on the system and what we are also seeing is many of our members off with COVID,” she said during a Saturday news...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO