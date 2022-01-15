ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

New Ashland County Park District Visitor Center on display during open house

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
ASHLAND - The Ashland County Park District Visitor Center opened to the public Saturday at Freer Field.

During an open house, visitors toured the new building that includes a community room, indoor restrooms and centralized park office space, as well an attached pavilion and picnic tables outside the building.

During the open house, Ashland Parks Director Stephanie Featheringill talked about the building and park trails, as well as renovations coming to the barn at Freer Field.

Saturday's event included music, food/light refreshments and wagon rides through Freer Field. Ashland County Park District commissioners also spoke.

The visitor center is the Park District's new home of operations, moving from shared office space in the Ashland County Service Center off state Route 60.

The 78-acre Freer Field within the city of Ashland (near Dale Roy School) is one of the Park District's 18 parks. It offers 2 miles of hiking trails, including a 1-mile paved loop, and 30 acres of woods, as well as an historic barn.

