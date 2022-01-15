ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Naranjito by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 18:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-15 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Gusty east to northeast winds up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster .An arctic cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, causing rain to change to snow Wednesday evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. The advisory extends from the Evansville metro area south and east, including Henderson and Owensboro, and as far south as Madisonville and Central City. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....The combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and wind chills, and falling snow will cause hazardous travel. Freezing of residual moisture on roads from rain earlier Wednesday will cause some ice.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 15:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Porter WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR PORTER COUNTY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, potentially heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible, especially east and northeast of a line from Ogden Dunes to Valparaiso. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous, rapidly changing travel conditions possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes, including along the Interstate 80 and 94 corridor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy northerly winds could cause blowing and drifting snow and further reduce visibility when combined with heavy snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Weather Outlook Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation may be slow to melt off roadways. A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast changes and weather and impacts change for our area. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 14:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Humphreys The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River Near Hurricane Mills affecting Humphreys County. For the Duck River...including Hurricane Mills...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Duck River Near Hurricane Mills. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water begins to inundate agricultural land and other low lying areas along the river including access points from Bucksnort to Taylortown, Cedar Grove, and to Bakerville Rd. At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land, other low lying areas, and access points along the river from Bucksnort to Taylortown, Cedar Grove, and to Bakerville Rd begin to flood. Portions of Tumbling Creek Rd east of Highway 13 begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick .An arctic cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, causing rain to change to snow Wednesday evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. The advisory extends from the Evansville metro area south and east, including Henderson and Owensboro, and as far south as Madisonville and Central City. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....The combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and wind chills, and falling snow will cause hazardous travel. Freezing of residual moisture on roads from rain earlier Wednesday will cause some ice.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 14:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Winter Weather Outlook Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation may be slow to melt off roadways. A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast changes and weather and impacts change for our area. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ to 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: La Porte WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 16:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River Areas of snow and blowing snow across southeast Montana this afternoon The combination of mostly light snow, gusty northwest winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow will create some difficult travel conditions across southeast Montana this afternoon. Expect areas of poor visibility and slick roads. As temperatures fall to the teens, wind chills will drop below zero before sunset. Highways that will be impacted include I-94 through Miles City, US-12 from Miles City to Baker, and US-212 through Broadus and Alzada. Please be prepared if you have travel plans. Locations impacted include Miles City, Baker, Broadus, Ekalaka, Ridgeway, Volborg, Biddle, Alzada, Plevna, Ismay, Locate, Westmore, Boyes, Mill Iron, Sonnette, Medicine Rocks State Park, Capitol, Knowlton, Ollie and Moorhead. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 02:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan County, Morgan County, Northeast Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Sidewalks may be icy and very slippery. Target Area: Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Worst conditions during the morning hours. * IMPACTS...Icy roads will make travel very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Logan, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Early This Morning Very patchy fog has developed in areas where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling if you encounter fog.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Orange; Perry Patchy Freezing Fog Possible In Sheltered Valleys This Morning Very patchy fog and mist has developed in sheltered valleys where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few, isolated slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling in these sheltered valleys and you encounter fog.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

