Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Naranjito by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 16:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River Areas of snow and blowing snow across southeast Montana this afternoon The combination of mostly light snow, gusty northwest winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow will create some difficult travel conditions across southeast Montana this afternoon. Expect areas of poor visibility and slick roads. As temperatures fall to the teens, wind chills will drop below zero before sunset. Highways that will be impacted include I-94 through Miles City, US-12 from Miles City to Baker, and US-212 through Broadus and Alzada. Please be prepared if you have travel plans. Locations impacted include Miles City, Baker, Broadus, Ekalaka, Ridgeway, Volborg, Biddle, Alzada, Plevna, Ismay, Locate, Westmore, Boyes, Mill Iron, Sonnette, Medicine Rocks State Park, Capitol, Knowlton, Ollie and Moorhead. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
