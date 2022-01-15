Denver Broncos head coach search: Dan Quinn emerges as favorite

The Denver Broncos fired defensive-minded head coach Vic Fangio after the regular season concluded. Now it appears general manager George Paton could hire another defensive specialist, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says Quinn “ remains the favorite ” to pick up where Fangio left off as the Broncos head coach.

Paton and Quinn have ties going back to when the two worked in Miami with the Dolphins from 2005-06 which could give him some leverage over other candidates the Broncos are interested in. He’s also the only coach linked to the Broncos who has previous head-coaching experience.

The Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and depending on what happens there, Quinn’s future could wrap up pretty quickly.

So far there are a total of five teams who have requested to interview Quinn.

Denver Broncos

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos have a large stable of candidates

Hired in 2021, Paton will be making the first head-coaching hire of his career after letting Fangio go following a 7-10 season.

The candidates the Broncos have been linked to are listed here :

Eric Bieniemy – Chiefs offensive coordinator

Brian Callahan – Bengals offensive coordinator

Jonathan Gannon – Eagles defensive coordinator

Luke Getsy – Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Aaron Glenn – Lions defensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett – Packers offensive coordinator

Jerod Mayo – Patriots inside linebackers coach

Kellen Moore – Cowboys offensive coordinator

Kevin O’Connell – Rams offensive coordinator

Dan Quinn – Cowboys defensive coordinator

It should also be noted, Eric Bieniemy also has ties to Paton, from 2007-10. In his final season in Minnesota, Bieniemy was the assistant head coach/running backs coach. Jonathan Gannon too, as assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings from 2014-17.

While it’s early in the process, Quinn seems to be the leading contender. But the Broncos also have some bigger matters to deal with in the forms of who will take ownership of the franchise next.

