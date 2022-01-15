Denver Broncos head coach search: Dan Quinn emerges as favorite
The Denver Broncos fired defensive-minded head coach Vic Fangio after the regular season concluded. Now it appears general manager George Paton could hire another defensive specialist, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says Quinn “ remains the favorite ” to pick up where Fangio left off as the Broncos head coach.
Paton and Quinn have ties going back to when the two worked in Miami with the Dolphins from 2005-06 which could give him some leverage over other candidates the Broncos are interested in. He’s also the only coach linked to the Broncos who has previous head-coaching experience.
- Dan Quinn coaching record : 43-42
The Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and depending on what happens there, Quinn’s future could wrap up pretty quickly.
So far there are a total of five teams who have requested to interview Quinn.
- Denver Broncos
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
Denver Broncos have a large stable of candidates
Hired in 2021, Paton will be making the first head-coaching hire of his career after letting Fangio go following a 7-10 season.
The candidates the Broncos have been linked to are listed here :
- Eric Bieniemy – Chiefs offensive coordinator
- Brian Callahan – Bengals offensive coordinator
- Jonathan Gannon – Eagles defensive coordinator
- Luke Getsy – Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator
- Aaron Glenn – Lions defensive coordinator
- Nathaniel Hackett – Packers offensive coordinator
- Jerod Mayo – Patriots inside linebackers coach
- Kellen Moore – Cowboys offensive coordinator
- Kevin O’Connell – Rams offensive coordinator
- Dan Quinn – Cowboys defensive coordinator
It should also be noted, Eric Bieniemy also has ties to Paton, from 2007-10. In his final season in Minnesota, Bieniemy was the assistant head coach/running backs coach. Jonathan Gannon too, as assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings from 2014-17.
While it’s early in the process, Quinn seems to be the leading contender. But the Broncos also have some bigger matters to deal with in the forms of who will take ownership of the franchise next.Also Read:
John Elway, Peyton Manning reportedly competing for record-setting Denver Broncos sale
