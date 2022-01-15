ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes put icing on 4-1 victory over Canucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RD7w_0dmqdnyg00

Martin Necas celebrated his 23rd birthday with a goal and an assist and Vincent Trocheck matched that output as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday at Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz also scored goals for Carolina, while Andrei Svechnikov had two assists to help the Hurricanes snap a two-game losing skid and avenge a road loss to the Canucks from last month.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 30 saves after he was pulled early in the third period of a 6-0 defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Bo Horvat scored in the first period for Vancouver, which fell to 0-3-0 to begin a five-game road swing. Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots.

The Canucks went 0-for-5 on power plays as Carolina has killed off 35 consecutive opposing teams’ power plays.

Aho scored on a first-period power play, coming at the end of a crisp passing sequence that began with a Tony DeAngelo delivery to Teuvo Teravainen. The goal 8:17 into the game came after the Hurricanes were shut out for the first time Thursday.

Horvat countered for the Canucks with his team-leading 12th goal at 13:24 of the first period.
The Hurricanes killed off three Vancouver power plays in the opening period.

Necas assisted on Trocheck’s goal in the second period for a 2-1 lead. Less than four minutes later scored his own goal, his eight of the season, for his 100th career point.

Trocheck had his first goal in seven games by winning a faceoff and then converting after taking a pass from Andrei Svechniknov in front of the net. The tally came 62 seconds into the second period.

Vancouver goalie Jaroslav Halak was placed on the NHL’S COVID-19 protocol list prior to the game, leaving Demko as the starter. Spencer Martin was moved from the taxi squad to the active roster.

The Canucks defeated Carolina 2-1 on Dec. 12 at home. The Hurricanes have lost just once in regulation since then.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Caps Fall to Canucks, 4-2

Following a solid 60-minute effort in Saturday afternoon's 2-0 win over the Islanders in New York, the Caps were hoping to gain some traction on home ice in Sunday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks, who came to the District reeling from three straight road setbacks to start their five-game trip. But the Caps fell 4-2 to the Canucks, their fifth loss in six games (1-3-2) and their fifth loss in their last six games (1-4-1) at Capital One Arena.
NHL
FanSided

Canes top Canucks 4-1 to regain some face in matinee

I know I’m not in the minority of people that enjoyed the demolishing of the Vancouver Canucks for the simple fact that it helped ease the pain of the Canes’ own humiliating defeat from the previous game. Now, we’re not here to talk about the Canes crushing defeats and if I wanted to, I think I could visit my therapist in the castle I helped pay for, so let’s talk about this 4-1 win instead.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Tony Deangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy