ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals DT Josh Tupou inactive vs. Raiders

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjpBy_0dmqdm5x00

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou is one of the team’s inactives for Saturday’s AFC wild-card game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

Tupou injured his knee during last Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He didn’t practice all week and was listed as doubtful.

Tupou started nine of 17 games played this season and had 12 tackles.

The Raiders will have defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on the field. He was questionable with back and knee injuries.

Hankins had 38 tackles in 14 regular-season games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
rockytopinsider.com

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds — NFL Divisional Playoffs

While the rest of the AFC playoff teams were in action this weekend, the Tennessee Titans took some much-needed time thanks to a bye. Following three playoff games that were all won by fellow AFC division champions, now the Titans know who they’ll face in their postseason opener. Tennessee...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bengals Dt Josh Tupou#Afc#Las Vegas Raiders#The Cleveland Browns
Yardbarker

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Titans opening odds

All of the top seeds in the AFC took care of business in Wild Card weekend. The 4th-seeded Bengals took down the 5th-seeded Las Vegas Raiders. The other two games in the conference 2nd-seeded Chiefs taking on the 7th-seeded Steelers, beating them 42-21, and the 3rd-seeded Bills thrashing the 6th-seeded Patriots.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL playoff picks: Forecast for AFC divisional round

AFC wild-card weekend was dominated by the favorites, as the Bengals and Chiefs both won and covered. Now that the divisional round is on deck, where do I lean early in the week?. AFC MATCHUPS. No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans. When: 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy