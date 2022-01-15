No NFL teams have requested Josh McDaniels interview for coaching vacancy

Josh McDaniels is one of the most recognized names of the 2022 NFL coaching candidates . But as many of his peers meet with teams and prepare for second and third interviews, no NFL is reportedly pursuing McDaniels right now.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator specializes in working with quarterbacks. He’s also played an important role in the greatest dynasty in NFL history, winning six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. Yet, even with New England in the playoffs led by a rookie quarterback, Jones doesn’t seem to be a popular coaching target right now.

Josh McDaniels record: 11-17

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, none of the eight teams with a coaching vacancy have reached out to the Patriots to request an interview with Josh McDaniels.

This has nothing to do with New England being in the playoffs and facing the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are scheduled for multiple interviews in the coming days.

In the NFC, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles are among the most coveted head-coach candidates with multiple teams either requesting interviews or having already spoken to the two coaches. The same is true for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive play-caller Kellen Moore.

It’s very possible that interest in McDaniels picks up, especially after the Patriots are eliminated from the playoffs. Both the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have organizational ties to the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. In addition, his work with Mac Jones could be appealing to the Chicago Bears.

But this is also the same person who the Indianapolis Colts agreed to name as their head coach then could only watch as McDaniels backed out on them. He was also involved in the Denver Broncos videotaping scandal, with a staffer he hired breaking NFL rules by videotaping a San Francisco 49ers’ practice during his time as the Denver Broncos head coach.

McDaniels seemingly receives interest for head-coaching vacancies every year but has yet to officially become a head coach. If another offseason goes by without a team picking him, it might be time to wonder if he is waiting for Bill Belichick to retire or might not become a head coach again.

