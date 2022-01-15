ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bachelor stars Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley hit the big time as they land interview with Rebel Wilson for their first ever KIIS FM radio show

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley have started their new radio show with a bang.

The former Bachelor stars launched their first episode of the Life Uncut show on the KIIS Network on Saturday.

And Laura, 37, and Brittany, 32, had a very special guest - superstar Australian actress Rebel Wilson, 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYTP4_0dmqdYgf00
Wow! Laura Byrne (right) and Brittany Hockley (left) launched their first episode of the Life Uncut show on the KIIS Network on Saturday and had a very special guest - superstar Australian actress Rebel Wilson (centre) 

Laura shared a photo of the women together at the radio station over the weekend, revealing she'd been a guest on the program.

Brittany shared a number of photos of their first day on the job, alongside the caption: 'My brothers always told me I had a face for radio! And here we are!

'The team just wrapped on our first national show and as you can see we are beyond chuffed and I am not even going to try to play it cool. Because, well, I'm not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OLqC_0dmqdYgf00
Brittany shared a number of photos of their first day on the job, alongside the caption: 'My brothers always told me I had a face for radio! And here we are!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZ7o4_0dmqdYgf00
'I just want to make people laugh and feel good and I hope we get to do that. Can't believe this is my job!' she added

'I just want to make people laugh and feel good and I hope we get to do that. Can't believe this is my job!'

Last year, it was announced their successful podcast Life Uncut was being turned into a radio show.

Laura and Brittany began their podcast in 2019, and it has since become the third most popular in Australia with 18 million downloads and counting.

Laura, who shares two children with former Bachelor Matty Johnson, said: 'The big secret is out, Life Uncut does radio!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFUEO_0dmqdYgf00
Success! Last year, it was announced their successful podcast Life Uncut was being turned into a radio show

'For the past two years Britt and I have been behind the mics in our bedrooms and now we'll be in your ears every Saturday morning with KIIS.

'It's going to be a lot of fun, and we can't wait to have a laugh and share some wild stories with KIIS listeners. It will be everything you've come to love and know about Life Uncut, but a little bit more professional.'

Brittany added: 'I am beyond excited for the launch of Life Uncut Radio Show! There is nothing we love more than a solid yarn, sharing embarrassing stories, chatting to inspirational people and bringing the lols.

'We are so proud of what we have created and to be able to take it to a whole new level with a national radio show, allowing us to connect with a whole new bunch of awesome humans.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxlW0_0dmqdYgf00
 Doing well: Laura and Brittany began their podcast in 2019, and it has since become the third most popular in Australia with 18 million downloads and counting

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Rebel Wilson shows off stunning post-weight loss body

In 2020, Rebel Wilson embarked on a “year of health,” a step that would be the first in an incredible journey that would continue into 2021 and now into 2022. Since beginning her weight loss journey, the 44-year-old Australian actress is reported to have shed more than 75 pounds already and continues to work closely with her personal trainer Jono Castano in maintaining her commitment to her health which she’s been doing so through regular workouts and dieting.
WEIGHT LOSS
GreenwichTime

Rebel Wilson Set to Host BAFTA Awards

The “Pitch Perfect” actor stole the show at the ceremony in 2020 with a gag-filled speech while presenting the award for best director during which she managed to mention Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, coronavirus (then still but a conceptual threat), the lack of swag bags, “Cats” (in which she starred) and the lack of women nominated for best director.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy