EMV Payment Cards Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Baby Infant Formula Market by Type, Ingredient, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025″,the global baby infant formula market size is expected to bet $24,043 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $45,348 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, the infant milk segment accounted for more than half of the market share in the global market, both in terms of revenue and volume.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO