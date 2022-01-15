ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineered adipose-derived stem cells with IGF-1-modified mRNA ameliorates osteoarthritis development

By Stem Cell Research & Therapy
Newswise
 3 days ago

Osteoarthritis (OA), a prevalent degenerative disease characterized by degradation of extracellular matrix (ECM), still lacks effective disease-modifying therapy. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) transplantation has been regarded as the most promising approach for OA treatment while engrafting cells alone might not be adequate for effective regeneration. Genetic modification has been used to...

Science News

‘Blastoids’ made of stem cells offer a new way to study fertility

Newly created “blastoids” could give scientists a faster and simpler way to research embryonic development than using fertilized human eggs. Made of human stem cells, these blastoids are the most developmentally accurate model yet for studying how the blastocyst — a structure present at an early stage of embryonic development — grows and implants into the lining of the uterus, researchers report December 2 in Nature.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews1.com

Local filmmaker highlights medical breakthroughs in stem cell research

For nearly half her life, Raeleen Enger has been fighting cancer. "He's been through it all with me," she said while petting her pug Jonas. A local documentary filmmaker is highlighting the latest developments in stem cell research and regenerative medicine in his film "Ending Disease" Joe Gantz followed multiple...
CELEBRITIES
Newswise

Dental stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles as promising therapeutic agents in the treatment of diseases

Dental stem cells (DSCs), an important source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), can be easily obtained by minimally invasive procedures and have been used for the treatment of various diseases. Classic paradigm attributed the mechanism of their therapeutic action to direct cell differentiation after targeted migration, while contemporary insights into indirect paracrine effect opened new avenues for the mystery of their actual low engraftment and differentiation ability in vivo. As critical paracrine effectors, DSC-derived extracellular vesicles (DSC-EVs) are being increasingly linked to the positive effects of DSCs by an evolving body of in vivo studies. Carrying bioactive contents and presenting therapeutic potential in certain diseases, DSC-EVs have been introduced as promising treatments. Here, we systematically review the latest in vivo evidence that supports the therapeutic effects of DSC-EVs with mechanistic studies. In addition, current challenges and future directions for the clinical translation of DSC-EVs are also highlighted to call for more attentions to the (I) distinguishing features of DSC-EVs compared with other types of MSC-EVs, (II) heterogeneity among different subtypes of DSC-derived EVs, (III) action modes of DSC-EVs, (IV) standardization for eligible DSC-EVs and (V) safety guarantee for the clinical application of DSC-EVs. The present review would provide valuable insights into the emerging opportunities of DSC-EVs in future clinical applications.
HEALTH
#Stem Cells#Igf#Osteoarthritis#Mrna#Translation#Msc#Adscs#Modrnas#Igf 1 Modrna
Newswise

Distinct properties of adipose stem cell subpopulations determine fat depot-specific characteristics

In mammals, white adipose tissues are largely divided into visceral epididymal adipose tissue (EAT) and subcutaneous inguinal adipose tissue (IAT) with distinct metabolic properties. Although emerging evidence suggests that subpopulations of adipose stem cells (ASCs) would be important to explain fat depot differences, ASCs of two fat depots have not been comparatively investigated. Here, we characterized heterogeneous ASCs and examined the effects of intrinsic and tissue micro-environmental factors on distinct ASC features. We demonstrated that ASC subpopulations in EAT and IAT exhibited different molecular features with three adipogenic stages. ASC transplantation experiments revealed that intrinsic ASC features primarily determined their adipogenic potential. Upon obesogenic stimuli, EAT-specific SDC1+ ASCs promoted fibrotic remodeling, whereas IAT-specific CXCL14+ ASCs suppressed macrophage infiltration. Moreover, IAT-specific BST2high ASCs exhibited a high potential to become beige adipocytes. Collectively, our data broaden the understanding of ASCs with new insights into the origin of white fat depot differences.
Newswise

The Mechanism of Stem Cell Aging

Stem cells have self-renewal ability and multi-directional differentiation potential. They have tissue repair capabilities and are essential for maintaining the tissue homeostasis. The depletion of stem cells is closely related to the occurrence of body aging and aging-related diseases. Therefore, revealing the molecular mechanisms of stem cell aging will set new directions for the therapeutic application of stem cells, the study of aging mechanisms, and the prevention and treatment of aging-related diseases. This review comprehensively describes the molecular mechanisms related to stem cell aging and provides the basis for further investigations aimed at developing new anti-stem cell aging strategies and promoting the clinical application of stem cells.
Newswise

Stem Cell-Derived β Cells: A Versatile Research Platform to Interrogate the Genetic Basis of β Cell Dysfunction

Abstract: Pancreatic β cell dysfunction is a central component of diabetes progression. During the last decades, the genetic basis of several monogenic forms of diabetes has been recognized. Genomewide association studies (GWAS) have also facilitated the identification of common genetic variants associated with an increased risk of diabetes. These studies highlight the importance of impaired β cell function in all forms of diabetes. However, how most of these risk variants confer disease risk, remains unanswered. Understanding the specific contribution of genetic variants and the precise role of their molecular effectors is the next step toward developing treatments that target β cell dysfunction in the era of personalized medicine. Protocols that allow derivation of β
SCIENCE
Newswise

Optimization of human umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell isolation and culture methods in serum- and xeno-free conditions

Although umbilical cord blood (UCB) is identified as a source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) with various advantages, the success in cell isolation is volatile. Therefore, it is necessary to optimize methods of cord blood-derived MSC (UCB-MSC) isolation and culture. In this study, we evaluated the efficiency of UCB-MSC isolation and expansion using different commercially available serum- and xeno-free media and investigated the capacity of autologous serum and plasma as a supplement to support cell proliferation. Additionally, we defined the presence of multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring (Muse) cells in the UCB-MSC population. Functions of UCB-MSC in in vitro angiogenesis processes and anti-cancer were also verified.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
Newswise

The RNA polymerase II subunit NRPB2 is required for indeterminate root development, cell viability, stem cell niche maintenance, and de novo root tip regeneration in Arabidopsis

The RNA polymerase II drives the biogenesis of coding and non-coding RNAs for gene expression. Here, we describe new roles for its second-largest subunit, NRPB2, on root organogenesis and regeneration. Down-regulation of NRPB2 activates a determinate developmental program, which correlated with a reduction in mitotic activity, cell elongation, and size of the root apical meristem. Noteworthy, nrpb2-3 mutants manifest cell death in pro-vascular cells within primary root tips of plants grown in darkness or exposed to light, which triggers the expression of the regeneration gene marker ERF115 in neighbor cells close to damage. Auxin and stem cell niche (SCN) gene expression as well as structural analysis revealed that NRPB2 maintains SCN activity through distribution of PIN transporters in root tissues. Wild-type seedlings regenerated the root tip after excision of the QC and SCN, but nrpb2-3 mutants did not rebuild the missing tissues, and this process could be genotypified using pERF115:GFP, DR5:GFP, and pWOX5:GFP reporter constructs. The levels of reactive oxygen species increased in the mutants four days after germination and strongly decreased at later times, whereas nitric oxide accumulated as the root tip differentiates. These results show the importance of the transcriptional machinery for root organogenesis, cell viability, and regenerative capacity for reconstruction of tissues and organs upon injury.
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Update of application of olfactory ensheathing cells and stem cells/exosomes in the treatment of retinal disorders

Age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa and other retinal disorders are the main causes of visual impairment worldwide. In the past, these retinal diseases, especially dry age-related macular degeneration, proliferative diabetic retinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa, were treated with traditional surgery and drugs. However, the effect was moderate. In recent years, researchers have used embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, olfactory ensheathing cells and other stem cells to conduct experiments and found that stem cells can inhibit inflammation, regulate immune response, secrete neurotrophic factors, and differentiate into retinal cells to replace and promote restoration of the damaged parts. These stem cells have the potential to treat retinal diseases. Whether it is in animal experiments or clinical trials, the increase in the number of retinal cells, maintenance of function and improvement of visual function all reflect the advanced of stem cells to treat retinal diseases, but its risk preserves the donor’s hidden pathogenic genes, immune rejection and tumorigenicity. With the development of exosomes study, researchers have discovered that exosomes come from a wide range of sources and can be secreted by almost all types of cells. Using exosomes with stem cell to treat retinal diseases is more effective than using stem cells alone. This review article summarizes the recent advances in the application of olfactory ensheathing cells and stem cells/exosomes in the treatment of retinal disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Wnt/β-Catenin Signaling Contributes to Paclitaxel Resistance in Bladder Cancer Cells with Cancer Stem Cell-Like Properties

The Wnt/β-catenin pathway plays an important role in tumor progression and chemotherapy resistance and seems to be essential for the maintenance of cancer stem cells (CSC) in several tumor types. However, the interplay of these factors has not been fully addressed in bladder cancer. Here, our goal was to analyze the role of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway in paclitaxel resistance and to study the therapeutic efficacy of its inhibition in bladder cancer cells, as well as to determine its influence in the maintenance of the CSC-like phenotype in bladder cancer. Our results show that paclitaxel-resistant HT1197 cells have hyperactivation of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway and increased CSC-like properties compared with paclitaxel-sensitive 5637 cells. Paclitaxel sensitivity diminishes in 5637 cells after β-catenin overexpression or when they are grown as tumorspheres, enriched for the CSC-like phenotype. Additionally, downregulation of β-catenin or inhibition with XAV939 sensitizes HT1197 cells to paclitaxel. Moreover, a subset of muscle-invasive bladder carcinomas shows aberrant expression of β-catenin that associates with positive expression of the CSC marker ALDH1A1. In conclusion, we demonstrate that Wnt/β-catenin signaling contributes to paclitaxel resistance in bladder cancer cells with CSC-like properties.
CANCER
Newswise

In vitro disease modeling of oculocutaneous albinism type 1 and 2 using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelium

Oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) encompasses a set of autosomal recessive genetic conditions that affect pigmentation in the eye, skin, and hair. OCA patients display reduced best-corrected visual acuity, reduced to absent ocular pigmentation, abnormalities in fovea development, and/or abnormal decussation of optic nerve fibers. It has been hypothesized that improving eye pigmentation could prevent or rescue some of the vision defects. The goal of the present study was to develop an in vitro model for studying pigmentation defects in human retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). We developed a “disease in a dish” model for OCA1A and OCA2 types using induced pluripotent stem cells to generate RPE. The RPE is a monolayer of cells that are pigmented, polarized, and polygonal in shape, located between the neural retina and choroid, with an important role in vision. Here we show that RPE tissue derived in vitro from OCA patients recapitulates the pigmentation defects seen in albinism, while retaining the apical-basal polarity and normal polygonal morphology of the constituent RPE cells.
Newswise

Stem cell-derived porcine macrophages as a new platform for studying host-pathogen interactions

Infectious diseases of farmed and wild animals pose a recurrent threat to food security and human health. The macrophage, a key component of the innate immune system, is the first line of defence against many infectious agents and plays a major role in shaping the adaptive immune response. However, this phagocyte is a target and host for many pathogens. Understanding the molecular basis of interactions between macrophages and pathogens is therefore crucial for the development of effective strategies to combat important infectious diseases.
Newswise

Mesenchymal stromal cell-based therapy for cartilage regeneration in knee osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis, as a degenerative disease, is a common problem and results in high socioeconomic costs and rates of disability. The most commonly affected joint is the knee and characterized by progressive destruction of articular cartilage, loss of extracellular matrix, and progressive inflammation. Mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC)-based therapy has been explored as a new regenerative treatment for knee osteoarthritis in recent years. However, the detailed functions of MSC-based therapy and related mechanism, especially of cartilage regeneration, have not been explained. Hence, this review summarized how to choose, authenticate, and culture different origins of MSCs and derived exosomes. Moreover, clinical application and the latest mechanistical findings of MSC-based therapy in cartilage regeneration were also demonstrated.
Newswise

Human pluripotent stem cell-derived ectomesenchymal stromal cells promote more robust functional recovery than umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells after hypoxic-ischaemic brain damage

Aims: Hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) is one of the most serious complications in neonates and infants. Mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC)-based therapy is emerging as a promising treatment avenue for HIE. However, despite its enormous potential, the clinical application of MSCs is limited by cell heterogeneity, low isolation efficiency and unpredictable effectiveness. In this study, we examined the therapeutic effects and underlying mechanisms of human pluripotent stem cell-derived ectomesenchymal stromal cells (hPSC-EMSCs) in a rat model of HIE.
HEALTH
Newswise

Human bone marrow-mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-188 reduces bronchial smooth muscle cell proliferation in asthma through suppressing the JARID2/Wnt/β-catenin axis

The functions of exosomes in allergic diseases including asthma have aroused increasing concerns. This paper focuses on the effects of exosomes derived from human bone marrow-mesenchymal stem cells (hBM-MSCs) on the proliferation of bronchial smooth muscle cells in asthma and the mechanism involved. Exosomes were extracted from hBM-MSCs and identified. Human BSMCs were induced with transforming growth factor (TGF)-β1 to mimic an asthma-like condition in vitro and then treated with exosomes. A mouse model with asthma was induced by ovalbumin (OVA) and treated with exosomes for in vivo study. The hBM-MSC-derived exosomes significantly reduced the abnormal proliferation and migration of TGF-β1-treated BSMCs. microRNA (miR)-188 was the most enriched miRNA in exosomes according the microarray analysis, and JARID2 was identified as a mRNA target of miR-188. Either downregulation of miR-188 or upregulation of JARID2 blocked the protective effects of exosomes on BSMCs. JARID2 activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. In the asthmatic mice, hBM-MSC-derived exosomes reduced inflammatory cell infiltration, mucus production, and collagen deposition in mouse lung tissues. In conclusion, this study suggestes that hBM-MSC-derived exosomes suppress proliferation of BSMCs and lung injury in asthmatic mice through the miR-188/JARID2/Wnt/β-catenin axis. This study may provide novel insights into asthma management.
Newswise

Emerging roles of CD133 in the treatment of gastric cancer, a novel stem cell biomarker and beyond

Gastric cancer (GC) is an aggressive disease with one of the highest mortality rates in the world. In the early stage, most patients are asymptomatic and early diagnosis is difficult. Recently, cancer stem cells (CSCs) have been highlighted as crucial emerging factors in the initiation or invasiveness of solid tumors. CD133, a CSC marker, is highly expressed in various tumors including gastric cancer. CD133-positive cells showed elevated malignant biological behaviors and CD133 upregulation is related to chemoresistance, cancer relapse, and poor prognosis. CD133 also plays an important role in the progression of tumors and metastasis. This review summarizes the current knowledge of the role of CD133 expression in GC and aims to contribute at identifying promising new strategies for treatment and management of gastric cancer.
CANCER

