10 Things You Didn’t Know About Somebody Somewhere

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing that most people can relate to, it’s feeling like they’re not where they want to be in life. Some people even spend their entire lives trying to cope with this feeling while failing to realize that it’s never too late to go after your dreams. That is...

tvovermind.com

Footwear News

‘Scream’ Is Back: 7 Things You Definitely Didn’t Know About the ’90s Fashion From the OG Film

It’s been 25 years since “Scream” hit theaters in 1996 and terrified those who just wanted to stay at home and watch a scary movie. No one has been able to eat Jiffy Pop in peace ever since. Now, the slasher film franchise is back with its fifth installment, in theaters Jan. 14, that sees a new killer donning the Ghostface mask in Woodsboro, Calif. Stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are making their return to reprise their original roles as Dewey Riley, Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, respectively. Other fresh faces include Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding,...
MOVIES
Winston-Salem Journal

‘The Godfather’ with Ryan O’Neal? 5 things you didn’t know about Hollywood’s greatest film

Author Mark Seal, who spent 26 years in Dallas, Texas, has written a new book about the making of one of Hollywood’s greatest films — “The Godfather.”. We learned so much about the making of this 1972 movie, some of which may surprise you. So, listed below are what we consider the five most fascinating facts about the making of “The Godfather” that we didn’t know, until we read the book and interviewed the author, who once wrote for The Dallas Morning News.
DALLAS, TX
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Dwayne Hickman: Actor Died at 87

Although we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, the last few years seem to have been filled with an exceptional amount of loss. Still, that didn’t make news of actor Dwayne Hickman’s death any easier for his fans and loved ones to digest. Dwayne, who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 60 years, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was 87 years old at the time. While it’s true that loss is never an easy thing to deal with, Dwayne’s memory will continue to live on through all of the things he contributed to the world, both personally and professionally. Keep reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Dwayne Hickman.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Meet the Cast of Women of the Movement

It’s been almost 70 years since Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a local store. In the years since he was killed, it has since been revealed that Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, lied about what happened in the store today. Although Till’s death initially served as a cautionary tale about racism in the south during the Jim Crow Era, it is now seen as evidence of the brutal hatred that, sadly, still exists. Recently, Emmett Till’s story has been brought back into the spotlight thanks to a new miniseries on ABC called Women of the Movement. While his murder is at the center of the story, the miniseries focuses on his mother, Mamie, and how she fought to make sure that her son’s story wasn’t forgotten or ignored. Not only does Women of the Movement handle Till’s story with the kind of compassion it deserves, but it also features an awesome cast who has brought each of the characters to life in beautiful and authentic ways. Some of the cast members may not be people you’re familiar with yet, but I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of them in the near future. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Women of the Movement.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian is Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Animorphs?

If you were a kid or teenager during the late 1990s, there’s a good chance you remember the Animorphs. Originally released as a series of books, Animorphs was also turned into a TV series that debuted in 1998. The series centered around a group of teenagers who develop the ability to morph into aliens. Although the show lasted for just two seasons, it is still remembered fondly in the hearts of millennials everywhere. In the time since the show ended, many fans have wondered whatever became of the cast. While you may have seen some of their faces in more recent years, others have completely faded from the spotlight. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Animorphs.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Most Misunderstood Female Anti-Heroines in TV History

During television’s Second Golden Age, much has been made of anti-heroes. A lot of this has to do with male anti-heroes being the protagonist of their respective series, in addition to morally ambiguous characters that inspire love and hate with audiences typically being men. But female anti-heroines have featured just as prominently on television in the last 20 years, even if these characters did not lead the shows they appeared within. In this TV golden age that seems to have no end, three anti-heroines stand out the most: Carmela Soprano, Betty Draper, and Skyler White. But what exactly is a television anti-hero/heroine? Anti-heroes and heroines are central characters in a TV series that lack the traditional, heroic characteristics of a wholesome and good hero/heroine. These characters are not black and white and wholly gray in terms of moral ambiguity and portraying their flaws with equal weight to their virtues. In other words, an anti-heroine is a normal person trying to navigate the world by doing whatever it takes to survive and thrive. This means that audiences will typically find themselves rooting for the characters and despising them only an episode or two later. Mythology has always taught us that being human is to consistently struggle to overcome evil and aspire to be good–anti-heroes and heroines are the reality of that myth. Carmela, Betty, and Skyler have long been targets of online hate–even though their respective husbands did far worse deeds in each show. It is time to firmly settle the argument and place these strong female characters in the anti-heroine hall of fame.
TV SERIES

