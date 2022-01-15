Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup Expands Use of Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Dose for 12- to 15-Year Olds

[Madison, IN] The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced today that Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are now eligible to receive a booster dose following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. The FDA amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday to allow a single booster dose for people aged 12 to 15. The CDC endorsed the recommendation Wednesday. The FDA also expanded the Pfizer EUA by shortening the time between the completion of the primary vaccination series from six months to five months and allowing certain immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 to receive a third primary series dose. The CDC authorized those changes Tuesday. Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death against the highly infectious Omicron variant, which is fueling a surge in cases across the country. Data out of South Africa and the United Kingdom show that two doses of a Pfizer vaccine provide approximately 35 percent protection against the Omicron variant but that a booster dose increases that protection against infection to 75 percent. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals younger than age 18. The Jefferson County Health Department urges all Jefferson County residents and visitors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can schedule your COVID vaccine by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov We are also accepting walk-ins in our office located at 715 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250 Monday thru Friday 9am-3pm. We have all three vaccines available, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Individual’s age 12 – 17 years of age must receive Pfizer vaccine and have an adult present.

MADISON, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO