Gov. Inslee announced a handful of mitigation measures Wednesday, designed to combat Washington’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Speaking during a live press conference, Inslee emphasized that for the time being, there will not be any rollbacks, closures, or additional restrictions, nor will schools be asked to transition back to virtual learning. Rather, the hope is to focus more on expanding access to COVID testing and booster vaccines.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO