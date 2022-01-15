ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen returns as Santa for Disney+ series

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Grab the hot cocoa — Tim Allen is coming back as the man in red as part of “The Santa Clause” limited series on Disney+.

Disney announced Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin, aka Santa, a role he played in the three films of “The Santa Clause” franchise. The first film, “The Santa Clause,” was released in 1994. Allen then starred in two sequels, “The Santa Clause 2” in 2002 and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” in 2006.

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

In the upcoming limited series, Scott Calvin is nearing his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever, Disney reveals. He now has two children and is “starting to lose a step in his Santa duties.” Throughout the series, he sets out to find a replacement Santa and prepares his family for life outside the North Pole.

Production is set to begin in March, according to Disney, but a release date has not been announced. It also isn’t clear how long the series will last. Other Disney+ limited series have had about 10 episodes.

Fans at Disney World reportedly wait almost 7 hours for dragon-shaped popcorn bucket

Friday’s announcement was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some were excited for their childhood favorite to return, while others say the new series could “mess with a classic.”

Since first appearing as Santa, Allen has had roles in Disney’s “Toy Story” franchise and other children’s films. Most recently, Allen starred in “Last Man Standing.” The show initially appeared on ABC for six seasons before being canceled. Following a year-long hiatus, FOX revived the show, which came to an end in 2021 after nine seasons.

“The Santa Clause” is one of the many original franchises Disney+ is revisiting. In late 2021, on “Disney+ Day,” the streaming service announced new movies and series based on numerous classics, including “Ice Age,” “Enchanted,” “Cheaper By the Dozen,” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Traffic temporarily shut down on I-49 near Mountainburg following multiple accidents

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ArDOT reports that Arkansas State Police temporarily shut down a section of I-49 northbound near Mountainburg after a series of accidents Saturday. Traffic was diverted off of I-49 northbound at exit 24 near Rudy. After around 45 minutes troopers were able to get the interstate cleared and reopen all lanes to […]
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Betty White: The Last Photo Revealed — Frail, Gaunt Yet Smiling Days Before Death

Betty White kept her smile until the very end. The 99-year-old actress looked frail but happy days before her unexpected death. The Golden Girls star's assistant, Kiersten, posted the last known photo taken of the actress in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday. Sharing the shot on Monday, Kiersten revealed the photo was snapped on December 20. As Radar reported, Betty died on December 31.
CELEBRITIES
