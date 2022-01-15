Cal-Washington State Basketball Live Game Updates: Bears Lose Fourth Straight

Cal lost Washington State 65-57 in Pullman, Wash., in a Pac-12 basketball contest Saturday afternoon.

Cal’s top scorer in the game: Jordan Shepherd 17

Cal’s top rebounder: Andre Kelly 14

Washington State’s top scorer in the game: Andrej Jakimovski 16 point

Washington State top rebounder: Mouhamed Gueye 8

Key stat: Jakimovski was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, but the rest of the Cougars were 2-for-16 from distance.

Key stat II: Cal had just eight turnovers, but WSU had just six

Key stat III: WSU made 13 free throws in the second half, Cal made three.

Pregame: Joel Brown is not in the Cal starting lineup for the second straight game. He reportedly was in transit to Pullman when Saturday's game began, and he arrived at the arena at halftime. He missed Wednesday's game with an illness.

Cal came into Saturday's game on a three-game losing streak, dropping its record to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12. The Bears' most recent game was a 64-55 loss to Washington on Wednesday in Seattle.

Entering Saturday's action Cal was 0-5 away from home, and that includes an 0-3 mark on its opponent's home court and an 0-2 record in neutral-site games.

The Bears will not play another game until Sunday, Jan. 23, when they host Arizona, which is scheduled to play Utah tonight (Saturday).

Washington State is coming off a 62-57 loss to Stanford on Thursday in Pullman. That dropped the Cougars' record to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the conference. WSU entered the game with a 6-4 record at home.

Washington State was listed as a 9.5-point favorite in the game against Cal as of Saturday morning. The point spread opened at 7 points but has grown the past two days.

Cal starting lineup: F Grant Anticevich, F Andre Kelly, G Jordan Shepherd, G Jalen Celestine, G Jarred Hyder

Washington State starting lineup: G Michael Flowers, G Tyrell Roberts, F Mouhamed Gueye, F Efi Abogidi, G TJ Bamba

Noah Williams is not in the starting lineup for the Cougars.

FIRST HALF

15:46 first half: Andre Kelly, who scored four points in Wednesday's loss, hits his first two shots and has four points already on Saturday. Mouhamed Gueye has four points for WSU. Washington State 6, Cal 4.

12:22 first half. Cal commits turnovers on consecutive possessions. Washington State 11, Cal 9.

11:03 first half: Kelly has four points and Jordan Shepherd has three on a 3-point shot. Efi Abogidi and Mouhamed Gueye have four apiece for WSU. Cal is 4-for-10 from the field, and WSU is 6-for-13. Each team has one 3-pointer. Washington State 13, Cal 10.

8:15 first half: Efi Abogidi hits consecutive buckets and has eight points. Washington State 17, Cal 12.

7:09 first half: Cal's Jordan Shepherd makes a layup off a baseline drive an has a team-high five points. Cal has just two turnovers, and WSU has only one. Washington State 17, Cal 14.

6:02 first half: A Cal turnover turns into a break-away dunk by TJ Bamba and a seven-point WSU lead. Washington State 21, Cal 14.

5:14 first half: Jordan Shepherd hits two free throws to close the gap. Shepherd has seven points. Washington State 21, Cal 19.

4:07 first half: Lars Thiemann ties the game with a 5-foot shot, but WSU's Michael Flowers makes two foul shots to put the Cougars back in front. Washington State 23, Cal 21.

3:55 first half: Media timeout. Cal is 8-for-19 from the field with three turnovers. The Bears are 2-for-7 from long range, and WSU is 1-for-7 from deep. Washington State 23, Cal 21.

3:36 first half: A backcourt steal by the Cougars leads to a layup by TJ Bama, who misses the free throw that could have made it a three-point play. Washington State 25, Cal 21.

1:44 first half: Andre Kelly scores on a tip-in to tie the game and hits the free throw for a three-point play that puts Cal ahead. Cal 26, Washington State 25.

1:12 first half: After a Cougar bucket, Kuany Kuany misses two free throws. Washington State 27, Cal 26

28 seconds first half: Kuany Kuany is fouled on a 3-point shot attempt, and he makes all three free throws. Cal 29, Washington State 27.

Halftime: WSU's Tyrell Roberts misses a long 3-point shot with two second left. Cal 29, Washington State 27.

Jordan Shepherd and Andre Kelly have seven points apiece in the first half, and Efi Abogidi leads the Cougars with eight points.

Cal committed just four first-half turnovers after committing 32 in its past two games combined. WSU only had four turnovers before halftime as well.

Cal's inability to get to the foul line hurt Cal in its past few games, but the Bears attempted 10 free throws in the first half and made seven of them. Washington State was just 2-for-3 from the foul line.

Cal shot 10-for-24 from the floor in the first half, including 2-for-8 on 3-pointers. WSU shot 12-for-31 (38.7%) and 1-for-10 from long range.

Joel Brown reportedly has arrived at the arena, but it's unclear whether he will play.

SECOND HALF

19:08 second half: TJ Bamba hits a 3-pointer to put WSU ahead, and a made shot by Andre Kelly was deemed to be after the shot clock expired. I think the refs blew that one. Kelly was also fouled on the play and that was wiped out too. Washington State 30, Cal 29.

17:01 second half: Joel Brown checks into the game for the first time. Washington State 33, Cal 31.

16:25 second half. Jordan Shepherd nails a 3-point shot to tie the game at 36-36, but Michael Flowers makes two foul shots to put the Cougars ahead.. Washington State 38. Cal 36.

15:33 second half: Andrej Jakimovski hits his third 3-point shot of the game to put the Cougars up by three. He has 11 points. Washington State 41, Cal 38.

14:07 second half: Andre Kelly forces a turnover that turns into a Jordan Shepherd layup and a Cal lead. Shepherd has 12 points. Kelly has 11 rebounds. Cal 42, Washington State 41.

12:43 second half: Michael Flowers makes three free throws to put the Cougars ahead by two. Washington State 44, Cal 42.

11:02 second half: Jalen Celestine makes two fouls shots to tie the game. Cal is in position to take it down to the wire. But that has been the case in the past few games, and Cal faltered down the stretch in those. WSU's Andrej Jakimovski has 13 points, and he is averaging just 5.1 points a game. Washington State 46, Cal 46.

9:19 second half: Andre Kelly makes one free throw to tie the game at 9:19. Kelly has 10 points and 12 rebounds. Cal 47, Washington State 47

7:41 second half: A tough inside shot by Tyrell Roberts puts the Cougars ahead at the 8:58 mark. Cal is 3-for-14 on 3-pointers, and WSU is 4-for-17. Both WSU big men have four fouls -- Abogidi and Gueye. Washington State 49, Cal 47.

5:00 second half: Mouhamed Gueye makes two fouls shots to make a four-point WSU lead and Jakimovski makes another 3-pointer, his fourth of the game. Jakimovski has 16 points and is 4-for-5 from distance. Washington State 56 , Cal 49.

3:12 second half: Cal has the ball with a chance to tie the game but Makale Foreman's 15-footer rattles in and out. Cal has eight turnovers, and WSU has just six. The Cougars are getting to the foul line in the second half, going 9-for-11 from the stripe after halftime. Washington State 56, Cal 54.

2:09 second half: Michael Flowers misses a free throw, but he gets the ball back off the miss and makes a 3-pointer with 2:52 left to make it a five-point game. Washington State 60, Cal 54.

1:20 second half: WSU gets the lead up to eight before Shepherd hits a 3-pointer at the 1:20 mark. Shepherd has 17 points. Washington State 62, Cal 57

51 seconds left, second half: Andre Kelly fouls out with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Washington State 64, Cal 57.

Final Score: Washington State 65, Cal 57

