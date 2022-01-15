Blue Ribbon Sale provides youth scholarships as Nueces County livestock show ends

ROBSTOWN — Adelynn Martinez stood proudly in the show ring at the 87th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Saturday with her Grand Champion award in hand.

The 8-year-old's three rabbits were crowned Grand Champion in just her first year showing animals.

"Whenever I was out showing the rabbits, I was really nervous, but the show was very fun," Martinez said. "I'll be back for sure next year with more rabbits."

Martinez, representing Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H, received $5,000 for her three rabbits at the livestock show Parade of Champions and Blue Ribbon Sale.

"I didn't really think I was going to make that much because I didn't even think I was going to get Grand Champion," Martinez said. "It was always the goal, but I just didn't think I was going to get it."

Saturday's event showcased the talent of hundreds of third- to 12th-grade students who showed their livestock, homemaking, ag mechanics, shop and welding projects.

Public officials and local businesses lined red tables in the Main Arena of the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds to place bids on what the exhibitors had to offer.

Every year, the auction raises scholarship money for the students who spent the past year working with livestock and on their projects.

"(This show) is the youth of our county really showing extraordinary talents in a variety of subject matters," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "When you get a scholarship, what it really says is, 'I believe in you.' Everybody here in the audience and those of us on the buyers' tables are saying, 'We believe in (the kids).'"

Hailey Walker, representing River Hills 4-H, earned her second Grand Champion award in her 10 years of livestock showing.

Walker, 17, received $11,000 for her Grand Champion goat at the Blue Ribbon Sale.

"I'm just super happy and blessed because not a lot of people get to have this experience," Walker said.

Walker's lamb took home the Grand Champion award at the 2020 livestock show. This year, Walker took a unique approach to the show.

"The most important thing I've learned is that being with my family is the most important part of showing for me," Walker said. "As long as I try my best, I think I'll always be proud."

2021 Champion Sale

Grand Champions

Broilers: Riley Unterbrink, River Hills 4-H

Turkey: Bailey Elwood, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H

Market Rabbits: Adelynn Martinez, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H

Meat Goats: Hailey Walker, River Hills 4-H

Market Steer: Greg Soliz, Veterans Memorial FFA

Market Lamb: Leighton Lawhon, Bishop 4-H Club

Market Swine: Hudson Weaver, London 4-H

Carcass Steer: Jaxon Floyd, Annaville 4-H

Reserve Grand Champions

Broilers: Anaiah Lazo, Tuloso Midway FFA/Jr FFA

Turkey: Rylee Hooper, Run-In-JM 4-H

Market Rabbits: Harley Elam, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H

Meat Goats: Shelby Walker, River Hills 4-H

Market Steer: Emily Guerra, Banquete FFA/Jr FFA

Market Lamb: Grady Lee, Calallen 4-H

Market Swine: Gavin Gaines, Bluntzer 4-H

Carcass Steer: John Harrington, Calallen FFA

