Wrestling: Weekend scoreboard, tournament results for Jan. 15

Saturday, Jan. 15

Scarsdale Wrestling Tournament

Participating teams: Stepinac, Carmel, Eastchester, Garden City, Harrison, Hastings, John Glenn, Mahopac, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, Nanuet, North Babylon, Nyack, Scarsdale, Tappan Zee, White Plains

Highland tournament

Participating teams: Arlington, Bethlehem, Clarkstown North, Ellenville, FDR-Hyde Park, Highland, Liberty, Marlboro, New Paltz, Ketcham, Rondout Valley, Washingtonville

Kohl Invitational at Suffern

Participating teams: Burke Catholic, Chester, East Ramapo, Edgemont, Huntington, Manhasset, Minisink Valley, Monroe Woodbury, NFA, North Rockland, Pearl River, Rye, Sayville, Suffern and Syosset

Harold Earl Duals

Participating teams: Brewster, Great Neck South, Oceanside, South East, Valley Stream Central, Valley Stream North

Other meets

Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake 58, Yonkers 12

Saturday's results

Scarsdale Wrestling Tournament

Team scoring:

North Babylon, 201.5 Carmel, 164.5 Mahopac, 159 Nanuet, 152 Garden City, 137 Mamaroneck, 134.5 Tappan Zee, 121.5 White Plains, 87.5 Harrison, 83 Eastchester, 74.5 Scarsdale, 71 Stepinac, 55 Nyack, 39 Hastings, 0

102

Quarterfinals

John Parisi (Nanuet) over Bennett Griffin (Garden City) (7-1)

George Johnson Jr. (Mahopac) over Raynaldo DeJesus (North Babylon) (Fall 0:18)

Anthony Pica (Garden City) over Izzy Nesser (Mamaroneck) (Fall 0:51)

Mike Bellantoni (White Plains) over Joe Sullivan (Mamaroneck) (Tech Fall 5:05)

Semifinals

Johnson (PAC) over Parisi (NAN) (Fall 0:55)

Pica (GC) over Bellantoni (WP) (Fall 1:23)

Championship match

Johnson (PAC) over Pica (GC) (Fall 0:38)

Third-place match

Parisi (NAN) over Bellantoni (WP) (Fall 1:23)

Fifth-place match

DeJesus (NB) over Nesser (MAM) (Fall 2:34)

110

Round of 16

Jack Rowland (North Babylon) had a bye

Michael Duplessis (Nanuet) over Aidan Browne (Eastchester) (Fall 1:30)

Logan DeFreitas (Carmel) over Richard Lomoneco (Mamaroneck) (Fall 1:26)

Josh Kosson (Scarsdale) over Marcelino Chico (White Plains) (10-7)

Diego Gonzalez (Tappan Zee) had a bye

Robert Demauro (Mahopac) over Angus Queen (Mamaroneck) (Fall 1:59)

Justin Reiss (Tappan Zee) over Nick McDonald (Mamaroneck) (Fall 0:59)

Thomas Iasello (Scarsdale) had a bye

Quarterfinals

Rowland (NB) over Duplessis (NAN) (Fall 3:21)

DeFreitas (CAR) over Kosson (SCAR) (Fall 0:22)

Gonzalez (TZ) over DeMaurro (PAC) (Fall 1:43)

Iasello (CAR) over Reiss (TZ) (MD 16-4)

Semifinals

Rowland (NB) over DeFreitas (CAR) (Fall 4:32)

Iasello (SCAR) over Gonzalez (TZ) (10-5)

Championship match

Rowland (NB) over Iasello (SCAR) (7-5)

Third-place match

Gonzalez (TZ) over DeFreitas (CAR) (Fall 1:40)

Fifth-place match

Reiss (TZ) over Duplessis (NAN) (Fall 0:37)

118

Round of 16

Shane Acheson (Tappan Zee) over Reid Englander (Harrison) (Fall 0:24)

Seizan Arai (Harrison) over Tom Kuo (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:08)

James Miller (North Babylon) over Alvin Mathews (White Plains) (Fall 1:14)

Sam Przymylski (Mahopac) over Hudson Butler (Fall 1:05)

Timothy Pescatore (North Babylong) over Leoncio Torres (White Plains) (Fall 3:10)

Logan Alexander (Stepinac) over Nick Griffin (Garden City) (15-9)

James Figueroa (North Babylon) over Owen Adamson (Eastchester) (Fall 1:32)

Aaron Weinbach (Mamaroneck) over Parker Trento (Tappan Zee) (Fall 0:44)

Quarterfinals

Acheson (TZ) over Arai (HAR) (TF 2:54)

Miller (NB) over Przymylski (PAC) (Fall 5:20)

Pescatore NB) over Alexander (STEP) (Fall 3:56)

Figueroa (NB) over Weinbach (MAM) (Fall 1:42)

Semifinals

Acheson (TZ) over Miller (NB) (Fall 0:15)

Pescatore (NB) over Figueroa (NB) (5-1)

Championship match

Pescatore (NB) over Acheson (TZ) (Fall 5:59)

Third-place match

Figueroa (NB) over Miller (MB) (2-1)

Fifth-place match

Przymylski (PAC) over Weinbach (MAM) (Fall 2:57)

126

Round of 16

Nick Greco (Mahopac) had a bye

Adrian Moreau (Nyack) over PJ McLoughlin (Eastchester) (Fall 5:28)

Giancarlo Valenza (Tappan Zee) over Donnie Gomez (Mamaroneck) (Fall 3:53)

Luis Ferreira (Harrison) over Luke Leshaj (Eastchester) (Fall 3:49)

Kyle Lupi (Tappan Zee) had a bye

Vincent Romano (North Babylon) over Josh Rubin (Carmel) (7-3)

Ellis Ryan (Stepinac) over Matt Messi (Garden City) (Fall 3:30)

Peter Banculli (North Babylon) had a bye

Quarterfinals

Greco (PAC) over Moreau (NYA) (Fall 0:32)

Ferreira (HAR) over Valenza (TZ) (Fall 3:20)

Romano (NB) over Lupi (TZ) (TF 5:37)

Banculli (NB) over Ryan (STEP) (Fall 2:55)

Semifinals

Greco (PAC) over Ferreira (HAR) (Fall 0:21)

Romano (NB) over Banculli (NB) (4-2)

Championship match

Greco (PAC) over Romano (NB) (Fall 1:06)

Third-place match

Banculli (NB) over Ferreira (HAR) (Fall 1:48)

Fifth-place match

Rubin (CAR) over Lupi (TZ) (MD 12-1)

132

Outbracket

Kevin Oliveros (Carmel) over Dan Yore (Tappan Zee) (Fall 1;10)

Chris Granato (Garden City) over Mason Crane (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:10)

Ryan Lewis (Harrison) over Matt Rothenberg (Scarsdale)

Quarterfinals

Bobby Hardwick (Nanuet) over Oliveros (CAR) (4-2)

Chris Morris (Mahopac) over Nick Borges (Tappan Zee) (Fall 1:08)

Edgar Sandoval (Nyack) over Granato (GC) (Fall 2:46)

Anthony Plunkett (White Plains) over Lewis (HAR) (Fall 1:50)

Semifinals

Hardwick (NAN) over Morris (PAC) (9-5)

Plunkett (WP) over Sandoval (NYA) (Fall 3:38)

Championship match

Hardwick (NAN) over Plunkett (WP) (Fall 3:24)

Third-place match

Morris (PAC) over Sandoval (NYA) (Fall 0:23)

Fifth-place match

Oliveros (CAR) over Granato (GC) (Fall 0:38)

138

Round of 16

Owen Deutsch (Mamaroneck) over Rowan Balachandran (Stepinac) (Fall 1:34)

Nate Hirsch (Nyack) over Austin Kunzer (Mahopac) (Fall 3:34)

Thomas Kivlehan (Tappan Zee) over Damani Banks (Nyack) (Fall 1:03)

Kieran Frawley (Harrison) over Campbell Killian (Scarsdale) (Fall 2:55)

Joe Henshaw (Carmel) over Ryan Hatim (Hastings) (Fall 0:22)

Joe Parisi (Nanuet) over Eugene Egbivwie (Eastchester) (Fall 2:29)

Steven Hill (Scarsdale) over Gabe Goldstein (Mahopac) (6-4)

Jules Cambell (Tappan Zee) over Jeff Espinal (Stepinac) (Fall 1:53)

Quarterfinals

Deutsch (MAM) over Hirsch (NYA) (Fall 1;40)

Kivlehan (TZ) over Frawley (HAR) (Fall 0:40)

Parisi (NAN) Over Henshaw (CAR) (5-1)

Hill (SCAR) over Cambell (TZ) (6-0)

Semifinals

Deustch (MAM) over Kivlehan (TZ) (Fall 0:21)

Parisi (NAN) over Hill (SCAR) (Fall 3:32)

Championship match

Deutsch (MAM) over Parisi (NAN) (TF 4:54)

Third-place match

Kivlehan (TZ) over Hill (SCAR) (Fall 1:53)

Fifth-place match

Henshaw (CAR) over Goldstein (PAC) (TF 4:22)

145

Quarterfinals

Angelo Centrone (Mahopac) over Max Jones (Garden City) (TF 1:30)

Jack Byers (Scarsdale) over Ocean Rados (Eastchester) (5-2)

Kevin Saxton (Nanuet) over Ramazan Dumlumpinar (North Babylon) (15-13 SV)

Nathan Espaillat (White Plains) over Eric Nesser (Mamaroneck) (13-6)

Semifinals

Centrone (PAC) over Byers (SCAR) (Fall 1:00)

Saxton (NAN) over Espaillat (WP) (8-6)

Championship match

Centrone (PAC) over Saxton (NAN) (TF 4:54)

Third-place match

Byers (SCAR) over Espaillat (WP) (FFT)

Fifth-place match

Nesser (MAM) over Rados (EAST) (MD 14-2)

152

Round of 16

Filip San (Eastchester) had a bye

James Giuffre (Garden City) over Glenn Smith (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:14)

Justin Mucciolo (Mahopac) over Ethan Markiet (Tappan Zee) (Fall 4:47)

Nate Perez (Mamaroneck) over Mateo Gutierrez (White Plains) (Fall 2:33)

Idel Mendez (Stepinac) ovr Aaron Malen (Harrison) (DQ)

Lucas Kilker (Mahopac) over Robbie Nelson (Carmel) (Fall 5:59)

Lionel Charles-Pierre (North Babylon) over Matt Bressler (Nanuet) (Fall 0:50)

Eddie Dempsey (Garden City) over Henry Nova (Scarsdale) (Fall 0:47)

Quarterfinals

San (EAST) over Giuffre (GC) (TF 5:01)

Perez (MAM) over Mucciolo (PAC) (INJ DEF)

Kilker (PAC) over Mendez (STEP) (FFT)

Dempsey (GC) over Charles-Pierre (NB) (6-5)

Semifinals

Perez (MAM) over San (EAST) (INJ DEF)

Dempsey (GC) over Kilker (GC) (Fall 1:43)

Championship match

Dempsey (GC) over Perez (MAM) (4-3)

Third-place match

Kilker (PAC) over San (EAST) (Inj. FFT)

Fifth-place match

Charles-Pierre (NB) over Giuffre (GC) (MD 12-3)

160

Outbracket

Joe Sullivan (North Babylon) over Dylan Martini (Nanuet) (5-0)

Aidan Walsh (Garden City) over Erik Brynnell (Eastchester) (Fall 0:36)

Alan Hernandez (White Plains )over Mark Bliss (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:27)

Joe McDonald (Carmel) over Neyferson Solis (Harrison) (Fall 0:57)

Quarterfinals

Jackson Reyes (Carmel) over Sullivan (NB) (MD 8-0)

Sam Hirsch (Nyack) over Walsh (GC) (Fall 1:09)

Hernandez (WP) over Nathan Wade (Eastchester) (5-4)

Noah Philips (Nanuet) over Joe McDonald (Carmel) (Fall 2:30)

Semifinals

Reyes (CAR) over Hirsch (NYA) (Fall 3:16)

Philips (NAN) over Hernandez (WP) (Fall 0:40)

Championship match

Reyes (CAR) over Philips (NAN) (Fall 3:20)

Third-place match

Hirsch (NYA) over Hernandez (WP) (Fall 2:00)

Fifth-place match

Wade (EAST) over Walsh (GC) (11-9 SV)

172

Quarterfinals

Leo Venables (Carmel) over Connor Kiernan (Nanuet) (Fall 3:23)

Jamie Mulvihill (Garden City) over Jack Gannon (Nyack) (Fall 0:57)

Joel Lomax (North Babylon) over Cristofer Liosatos (Eastchester) (Fall 0:58)

Chris Frisco (Carmel) over Raul Mendoza (Harrison) (Fall 0:53)

Semifinals

Venables (CAR) over Mulvihill (GC) (MD 11-1)

Lomax (NB) over Frisco (CAR) (MD 14-3)

Championship match

Lomax (NB) over Venables (CAR) (5-1)

Third-place match

Mulvihill (GC) over Frisco (CAR) (Fall 1:12)

Fifth-place match

Liosatos (EAST) over Kiernan (NAN) (4-3)

189

Outbracket

Anthony Huanca (White Plains) over Andy Dorcena (Nyack) (Fall 1:30)

Will Roggero (Harrison) over Mason Ammerman (Mamaroneck) (Fall 0:25)

Carter Benson (Carmel) over Elijah Meyers (North Babylon) (5-2)

Thomas Fowler (Tappan Zee) over Aedan Sinhart (Eastchester) (Fall 1:20)

Quarterfinals

John McGowan (Mamaroneck) over Anthony Huanca (White Plains) (Fall 3:30)

Roggero (HAR) over Matt Preston (Garden City) (Fall 4:20)

Ariano Kukaj (Eastchester) over Benson (CAR) (MD 18-5)

Jalin Badillo (Nanuet) over Fowler (TZ) (13-10)

Semifinals

McGowan (MAM) over Roggero (HAR) (MD 12-1)

Badillo (NAN) over Kukaj (EAST) (Fall 3:25)

Championship match

McGowan (MAM) over Badillo (NAN) (MD 14-2)

Third-place match

Roggero (HAR) over Kukaj (EAST) (FFT)

Fifth-place match

Preston (GC) over Fowler (TZ) (Fall 0:34)

215

Quarterfinals

Felipe Couto (Harrison) over Ramsey Marar (Tappan Zee) (Fall 0:25)

Joe Roche (Eastchester) over Elijah Gonzaga (Stepinac) (Fall 1:48)

Jon Arellano (White Plains) over Sergio Sadl (Harrison) (Fall 1:54)

Chad Saraggonda (Stepinac) over Ryan Chase (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:10)

Semifinals

Cuoto (HAR) over Roche (EAST) (MD 10-1)

Saraggonda (STEP) over Arellano (WP) (Fall 0:53)

Championship match

Couto (HAR) over Saragganonda (STEP) (Fall 2:48)

Third-place match

Roche (EAST) over Arellano (WP) (3-2)

Fifth-place match

Gonzaga (STEP) over Chase (SCAR) (Fall 3:49)

285

In order to maximize the number of matches for this six-wrestler weight class, the format was changed to a round robin.

It just so worked out that Joel Venables (Carmel) and Matt Sommer (Mamaroneck) were both undefeated entering their final match against one another, creating a de-facto championship match.

Venables pinned Sommer in 25 seconds for first place.

Final standings for 285:

Joel Venables, Carmel Matt Sommer, Mamaroneck Alex Seger, North Babylon Jack Levi, Garden City Justin Lopez, White Plains Damian Brown, Nanuet

Highland Tournament

Team scoring:

Arlington, 202 Ketcham, 176 Washingtonville, 131 Bethlehem, 123 Highland, 101 Clarkstown North, 91 New Paltz, 71 FDR-Hyde Park, 65 Rondout Valley, 59 Liberty, 35 Marlboro, 5

102

Pool A standings:

Luke Dakin, FDR-Hyde Park (3-0) Aislin Kellner, Arlington (2-1) Anthony Gaetani, Ketcham (1-2) Garrett Thompson, New Paltz (0-3)

Pool B standings:

Michael Monte, Ketcham (3-0) Jeremy Small, Clarkstown North (2-1) Lorenzo Caserto, Marlboro (1-2) Caden Kellner, Arlington (0-3)

Championship match

Dakin (FDR) over Monte (RCK) (Fall 1:13)

Third-place match

A. Kellner (ARL) over Small (CN) (FFT)

Fifth-place match

Gaetani (RCK) over Caserto (MARL) (Fall 0:38)

110

Pool A standings:

Dillon Arrick, Arlington (2-0) Nick Laskowski, Rondout Valley (1-1) Nate Cortes, Ketcham (0-2)

Pool B standings:

Alex Rathbun, Ketcham (3-0) Grady Nautel, Bethlehem (2-1) Dylan LaRocco, Clarkstown North (1-2) Vincent Garcia, Washingtonville (0-3)

Championship match

Arrick (ARL) over Rathbun (RCK) (Tech Fall 15-0)

Third-place match

Nautel (BETH) over Laskowski (RV) (Fall 4:58)

Fifth-place match

LaRocco (CN) over Cortes (RCK) (Fall 0:18)

118

Pool A standings:

Lucas Ospina, Rondout Valley (3-0) Josh Derrick, Bethlehem (1-2) Brad Gatto, Highland (1-2) Tom Carroll, Ketcham (1-2)

Pool B standings:

Dylan Glickman, Ketcham (4-0) Noah Christopher, Arlington (3-1) Christian Caputo, Bethlehem (2-2) Joe Birnbaum, New Paltz (1-3) Alexeah Walsh, Rondout Valley (0-4)

Championship match

Glickman (RCK) over Ospina (RV) (4-0)

Third-place match

Christopher (ARL) over Derrick (BETH) (3-1)

Fifth-place match

Caputo (BETH) over Gatto (HIGH) (Fall 1;19)

126

Pool A standings:

Chris Gatto, Highland (3-0) Quintin Herzog, Liberty (2-1) Destiny Walsh, Rondout Valley (1-2) Keirnen Saxe, New Paltz (0-3)

Pool B standings:

Noel Martinez, Ketcham (3-0) Dylan Hess, Arlington (2-1) Nate Popko, Washingtonville (1-2) Michael Thomas, Highland (0-3)

Championship match

Gatto (HIGH) over Martinez (RCK) (Fall 2:29)

Third-place match

Hess (ARL) over Herzog (LIB) (6-5 3SV)

Fifth-place match

Popko (WASH) over Walsh (RV) (Fall 0:37)

132

Pool A standings:

Jackson Willi, Bethlehem (4-0) Chris Bischoff, Arlington (3-1) Seth Frendel, Clarkstown North (2-2) Jonah Usher, Ketcham (1-3) Evan Rice, New Paltz (0-4)

Pool B standings:

Andrew Marchese, Washingtonville (4-0) Rocco DeAveiro, Rondout Valley (3-1) Denilson Sanchez, FDR-Hyde Park (2-2) Jack Vett, Highland (1-3) Justin Loucks, Liberty (0-4)

Championship match

Marchese (WASH) over Willi (BETH) (Tech Fall 16-0)

Third-place match

Bischoff (ARL) over DeAveiro (RV) (Fall 2:30)

Fifth-place match

Frendel (CN) over Sanchez (FDR) (Fall 1:38)

138

Pool A standings:

Logan Zehr, Highland (4-0) Ernie Suter, Ketcham (3-1) Musa Al Jamal, Washingtonville (2-2) Jason Hanson, Arlington (1-3) Jared Secore, Rondout Valley (0-4)

Pool B standings:

Nick Bronzi, Arlington (4-0) Justin Coiteux, New Paltz (3-1) Chris Kienle, Bethlehem (2-2) Liam Dakin, FDR-Hyde Park (1-3) Tim Dirie, Liberty (0-4)

Championship match

Zehr (HIGH) over Bronzi (ARL) (FFT)

Third-place match

Coiteux (NP) over Suter (RCK) (Fall 3:56)

Fifth-place match

Kienle (BETH) over Al Jamal (WASH) (Fall 0:33)

145

Pool A standings:

Dom Gennaro, Washingtonville (3-0) Quinn Jones, Highland (2-1) Jon Scimeca, Arlington (1-2) JT Roden, Clarkstown North (0-3)

Pool B standings:

Matt Masch, Ketcham (4-0) Tray Bilyou, FDR-Hyde Park (3-1) Tim Hewitt, Washingtonville (2-2) Ethan Blumenthal, Liberty (1-3) Aiden Nolan, Rondout Valley (0-4)

Championship match

Masch (RCK) over Gennaro (WASH) (6-2)

Third-place match

Jones (HIGH) over Bilyou (FDR) (9-8)

Fifth-place match

Scimeca (ARL) over Hewitt (WASH) (MD 8-0)

152

Pool A standings:

Cole Cuppett, New Paltz (4-0) Ibrahim Al Jamal, Washingtonville (3-1) Joe Carpico, Highland (2-2) Eddie Kern, FDR-Hyde Park (1-3) Zoe Kip, Liberty (0-4)

Pool B standings:

Eddy Corporan, Ketcham (3-0) Matt Cortelli, Clarkstown North (2-1) Kyle Grant, Arlington (1-2) Nick Volaris, Highland (0-3)

Championship match

Cuppett (NP) over Corporan (RCK) (Fall 6:22)

Third-place match

Al Jamal (WASH) over Cortelli (CN) (10-3)

Fifth-place match

Carpico (HIGH) over Grant (ARL) (Fall 0:49)

160

Pool A standings:

Logan Smith, Highland (3-0) Dan Shields, Clarkstown North (2-1) Logan Serafin, Washingtonville (1-2) Chris Herriman, FDR-Hyde Park (0-3)

Pool B standings:

Joe Peretta, Arlington (3-0) Conner Holt, Bethlehem (2-1) Justin Santambrosio, Washingtonville (1-2) Gunner Smith, Highland (0-3)

Championship match

Smith (HIGH) over Peretta (ARL) (6-2)

Third-place match

Holt (BETH) over Shields (CN) (Fall 2:52)

Fifth-place match

Serafin (WASH) over Santambrosio (WASH) (4-2)

172

Pool A standings:

Gavin McLaughlin, Ketcham (3-0) Hector Sanchez, FDR-Hyde Park (2-1) Mike Reina, Arlington (1-2) Chris Ryan, Clarkstown North (0-3)

Pool B standings:

Tim Bova, Arlington (3-0) Quincy Bonville, Bethlehem (2-1) Liam Walsh, Rondout Valley (1-2) Ayden Bahr, Highland (0-3)

Championship match

Bova (ARL) over McLaughlin (RCK) (Fall 0:40)

Third-place match

Sanchez (FDR) over Bonville (BETH) (Fall 4:28)

Fifth-place match

Reina (ARL) over Walsh (RV) (6-4)

189

Pool A standings:

Connor Heineman, Bethlehem (4-0) Steven Schmitt, Liberty (3-1) Daesean Dingle, Ketcham (2-2) Josh Kratz, Arlington (1-3) Jordan Beechel, Rondout Valley (0-4)

Pool B standings:

Amon Frye, Arlington (3-0) Brian Bordas, Clarkstown North (2-1) Mica King, Rondout Valley (1-2) Colin Mangan, Liberty (0-3)

Championship match

Frye (ARL) over Heineman (BETH) (Fall 3:27)

Third-place match

Bordas (CN) over Schmitt (LIB) (Fall 3:52)

Fifth-place match

Dingle (RCK) over King (RV) (Fall 0:57)

215

Pool A standings:

Justin Callahan, Washingtonville (4-0) Andrew Scamihorn, Liberty (3-1) Jon Kerr, Arlington (2-2) Kenny Chapman, Ketcham (1-3) Mark Cozzupoli, Highland (0-4)

Pool B standings:

Keith Heineman, Bethlehem (4-0) Tomasz Zabrowski, New Paltz (3-1) James Gordon, Clarkstown North (2-2) Ammar Jamal, Arlington (1-3) Danny Fratz, Highland (0-4)

Championship match

Callahan (WASH) over Heineman (BETH) (6-2)

Third-place match

Zaborowski (NP) over Scamihorn (LIB) (Fall 4:30)

Fifth-place match

Kerr (ARL) over Gordon (CN) (Fall 2:58)

285

Pool A standings:

Justin Smoot, Clarkstown North (2-0) Justin Kender, Arlington (1-1) Alex Bolin, Rondout Valley (0-2)

Pool B standings:

Jake McVey, Washingtonville (2-0) Logan Ormond, New Paltz (1-1) Max Shock, FDR-Hyde Park (0-2)

Championship match

Smoot (CN) over McVey (WASH) (Fall 4:33)

Third-place match

Ormond (NP) over Kender (ARL) (Fall 1:35)

Fifth-place match

Bolin (RV) over Shock (FDR) (Fall 0:23)

Kohl Invitational

Participating teams: Burke Catholic, Chester, East Ramapo, Edgemont, Huntington, Manhasset, Minisink Valley, Monroe Woodbury, NFA, North Rockland, Pearl River, Rye, Sayville, Suffern and Syosset

102

Quarterfinals

Joseph Uhrig (Minisink Valley) over Christian Rontiris (Manhasset) (MD)

Rob Walker (Sayville) over Vincent Loverde (Syosset) (Tech Fall)

Devin Charles (Monroe-Woodbury) over Bobby Brophy (Suffern) (Dec)

Will Russell (Manhasset) had a bye

Semifinals

Walker (SAY) over Uhrig (MV) (9-5)

Russell (MAN) over Charles (M-W) (Fall 0:42)

Championship match

Russell (MAN) over Walker (SAY) (Fall 3:03)

Third-place match

Uhrig (MV) over Rontiris (MAN) (9-4)

Fifth-place match

Charles (M-W) over Brophy (SUFF) (6-2)

110

Quarterfinals

Aidan Bebber (Manhasset) over Matt Reina (Sayville) (Fall 1:39)

Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley) over Amari Payton (North Rockland) (6-2)

Liam Hayes (Monroe-Woodbury) over Marc Ditore (Manhasset) (1-0)

Lucas Cirlincione (Huntington) over Joe Sullivan (Minisink Valley) (MD 12-0)

Semifinals

Bebber (MAN) over Boice (MV) (10-5)

Cirlincione (HUNT) over Hayes (M-W) (TF 16-0)

Championship match

Cirlincione (HUNT) over Bebber (MAN) (MD 15-4)

Third-place match

Boice (MV) over Hayes (M-W) (5-1)

Fifth-place match

Sullivan (MV) over Payton (NRK) (FFT)

118

Quarterfinals

Harry Tzavelis (Manhasset) over Wyatt Aslanian (Edgemont) (Fall 0:30)

Leo Mongiello (Sayville) over Max Javorsky (Monroe-Woodbury) (Fall 3:02)

Sofia Macaluso (Minisink Valley) over J Granito (Huntington) (Fall 0:52)

Joe Yon (North Rockland) over Liam Dube (Suffern) (Fall 0:35)

Semifinals

Mongiello (SAY) over Tzavelis (MAN) (Fall 3:30)

Macaluso (MV) over Yon (NRK) (MD 12-1)

Championship match

Mongiello (SAY) over Macaluso (MV) (Fall)

Third-place match

Javorsky (M-W) over Tzavelis (MAN) (5-0)

Fifth-place match

Granito (HUNT) over Yon (NRK) (Fall 4:35)

126

Outbracket

Omar Cintron (North Rockland) over Austin Bergamini (Rye) (Fall 1:47)

Jordan Fisher (Edgemont) over Lucas Queiroga (Chester) (Fall 2:21)

Quarterfinals

Anthony Tresch (Minisink Valley) over Cintron (NRK) (Fall 5:28)

Justin Riello (North Rockland) over Marco Piazza (Monroe-Woodbury) (MD 13-4)

Grant Barczak (Monroe-Woodbury) over Tyler Csernai (Chester) (Fall 1:30)

Ben Marmor (Syosset) over Fisher (EDGE) (TF 15-0)

Semifinals

Trestch (MV) over Riello (NRK) (Fall 5:28)

Barczak (M-W) over Marmor (SYO) (8-2)

Championship match

​​​​​​​Tresch (MV) over Barczak (M-W) (3-1)

Third-place match

Riello (NRK) over Piazza (M-W) (3-0)

Fifth-place match

Fisher (EDGE) over Marmor (SYO) (FFT)

132

Quarterfinals

Zack McKernan (Minisink Valley) over Stan Grom (North Rockland) (Fall 2:36)

Harris Ghaffari (Manhasset) over Dan Holahan (Sayville) (MD 11-2)

Zack Filip (Minisink Valley) over Dylan McBroom (Syosset) (Fall 3:35)

Jonathan Rothschild (Edgemont) over Jairo Martinez (North Rockland) (Fall 3:01)

Semifinals

McKernan (MV) over Ghaffari (MAN) (Fall 2:33)

Filip (MV) over Rothschild (EDGE) (5-4)

Championship match

McKernan (MV) over Filip (MV) (Fall 1:49)

Third-place match

Rothschild (EDGE) over Ghaffari (MAN) (7-6)

Fifth-place match

McBroom (SYO) over Holahan (SAY) (Fall 0:37)

138

Quarterfinals

Jordan Brown (Monroe-Woodbury) over Liam Holmes (Minisink Valley) (Fall 1:13)

Jake Brockey (Syosset) over Michael Franco (Chester) (Fall 1:59)

Yirdaw Rivera (Sayville) over Steven Silipo (Syosset) (MD 14-1)

Bobby DePolito (North Rockland) over Frank Malvey (Manhasset) (6-5)

Semifinals

Brown (M-W) over Brockey (SYO) (Fall 3:25)

Rivera (SAY) over DePolito (NRK) (7-4)

Championship match

Brown (M-W) over Rivera (SAY) (TF 17-2)

Third-place match

Brockey (SYO) over DePolito (NRK) (7-0)

Fifth-place match

Silipo (SYO) over Holmes (MV) (4-2)

145

Outbracket

Jack Schuster (Syosset) over James Glinsky (Suffern) (MD 12-2)

Conor Duffy (Manhasset) over Nick Silipo (Syosset) (MD 13-5)

Max Kochergin (Suffern) over Tyce Vandergoot (North Rockland) (4-2)

Brandon Carcaterra (Monroe-Woodbury) over James Miller (Sayville) (9-7)

Quarterfinals

Luke Greiner (Minisink Valley) over Schuster (SYO) (Fall 1:55)

Max Casiano (Huntington) over Duffy (MAN) (6-4)

Kochergin (Suffern) over Cianan Warnock (Edgemont) (Fall 1:42)

Carcaterra (M-W) over Ian Rowan (Pearl River) (4-2)

Semifinals

Greiner (MV) over Casiano (HUNT) (Fall 0:34)

Kochergin (SUFF) over Carcaterra (M-W) (8-5)

Championship match

Greiner (MV) over Kochergin (SUFF) (Fall 2:57)

Third-place match

Rowan (PR) over Carcaterra (M-W) (Fall 0:28)

Fifth-place match

Duffy (MAN) over Casiano (HUNT) (FFT)

152

Outbracket

Ryan Becton (Rye) over Ryan Farley (Chester) (15-11)

Cian Keegan (Rye) over Nick Sullivan (North Rockland) (Fall 4:36)

Frankie Shaw (Burke Catholic) over Tyler Santangelo (Chester) (MD 10-2)

Chris Liporace (Suffern) over Mike Malfitino (Pearl River) (2-0)

Joey Saito (Edgemont) over Jayden Perini (North Rockland) (15-10)

Quarterfinals

Jamisen Colongione (Sayville) over Becton (RYE) (Fall 1:22)

Keegan (RYE) over Shaw (BC) (Fall 3:53)

Liporace (SUFF) over Kevin O'Sullivan (Pearl River) (3-2)

Michael Ricciuto (Syosset) over Saito (EDGE) (Fall 1:33)

Semifinals

Colongione (SAY) over Keegan (RYE) (Fall 3:34)

Liporace (SUFF) over Ricciuto (SYO) (MD 15-4)

Championship match

Colongione (SAY) over Liporace (SUFF) (MD 11-1)

Third-place match

O'Sullivan (PR) over Ricciuto (SYO) (Fall 4:05)

Fifth-place match

Keegan (RYE) over Shaw (BC) (6-4)

160

​​​​​​​ Outbracket

Toby Coombs (Suffern) over Hak Ali (North Rockland) (Fall 2:54)

John Munoz (Syosset) over Rob Liggio (Monroe-Woodbury) (Fall 1:56)

Zach Zboray (Huntington) over Kevin Torres (Pearl River) (TF 16-0)

George Racz (Minisink Valley) over Mike Butchar (North Rockland) (Fall 0:35)

Quinten Morgan (Minisink Valley) over Nick Hansen (Monroe-Woodbury) (Fall 2:41)

Will Bowie (Syosset) over Kenny Saito (Edgemont) (Fall 5:23)

Quarterfinals

Braden Ainslie (Sayville) over Coombs (SUFF) (Fall 2:27)

Zboray (HUNT) over Munoz (SYO) (Fall 3:17)

Racz (MV) over Morgan (MV) (Fall 3:27)

Kenny Lopresti (Sayville) over Bowie (SYO) (11-6)

Semifinals

Ainslie (SAY) over Zboray (HUNT) (8-2)

Racz (MV) over Lopresti (SAY) (Fall 1:23)

Championship match

Racz (MV) over Ainslie (SAY) (Fall 3:14)

Third-place match

Zboray (HUNT) over Lopresti (SAY) (MD 12-4)

Fifth-place match

Morgan (MV) over Munoz (SYO) (Fall 2:17)

172

Quarterfinals

Mack Murtha (Sayville) over Elijah Bonet (North Rockland) (Fall 0:24)

Nick Dicurcio (Chester) over Luke Failing (Pearl River) (Fall 1:27)

Tyler Roszko (Manhasset) over Jake Mazzie (Burke Catholic) (6-1)

Mike Zrelak (Monroe-Woodbury) over Kanneth Ebenesser (East Ramapo) (Fall 0:30)

Semifinals

Murtha (SAY) over Dicurcio (CHES) (Fall 0:18)

Zrelak (M-W) over Roszko (MAN) (14-9)

Championship match

Murtha (SAY) over Zrelak (M-W) (Fall 1:16)

Third-place match

Roszko (MAN) over Dicurcio (CHES) (Fall 2:18)

Fifth-place match

Failing (PR) over Mazzie (BC) (Fall 2:58)

189

Outbracket

Jacob Knaggs (Suffern) over Aryan Unnikrishnan (Edgemont) (Fall 4:35)

Eryk Shammgod (Monroe-Woodbury) over Ben Poole (Rye) (Fall 0:33)

Lucas Petrizzi (Huntington) over Craig Ladka (Monroe-Woodbury) (6-5)

Niko Tsoumpariotis (Manhasset) over Kwadwo Osei-Kwanin (Chester) (Fall 1:43)

Will Henry (Syosset) over Mike Loudsbury (Minisink Valley) (8-3)

Kyle Joyce (Suffern) over Uriel Cazarez-Quitno (Chester) (Fall 1:52)

Quarterfinals

Eric Carlson (Manhasset) over Knaggs (SUFF) (TF 16-0)

Petrizzi (HUNT) over Shammgod (M-W) (6-4)

Tsoumpariotis (MAN) over Henry (SYO) (2-0)

Lopresti (SAY) over Joyce (SUFF) (Fall 3:36)

Semifinals

Carlson (MAN) over Petrizzi (HUNT) (TF)

Lopresti (SAY) over Tsoumpariotis (MAN) (MD 11-3)

Championship match

Carlson (MAN) over Lopresti (SAY) (TF 17-1)

Third-place match

Petrizzi (HUNT) over Shammgod (M-W) (FFT)

Fifth-place match

Tsoumpariotis (MAN) over Joyce (SUFF) (Fall 2:56)

215

Quarterfinals

Robbie Smith (Huntington) over Yiorgos Georgas (Suffern) (Fall 0:57)

Dave Christiansen (Sayville) over Henry Yuan (Edgemont) (8-7)

Keno Zachary (Syosset) over Nacer Villalobos (Manhasset) (Fall 1:27)

Jack Raspanti (Pearl River) over Carter White (Sayville) (Fall 1:43)

Semifinals

Smith (HUNT) over Christiansen (SAY) (Fall 1:18)

Zachary (SYO) over Raspanti (PR) (Fall 1:27)

Championship match

Smith (HUNT) over Zachary (SYO) (Fall 3:49)

Third-place match

Raspanti (PR) over Villalobos (MAN) (Fall 0:38)

Fifth-place match

Georgas (SUFF) over Christiansen (SAY) (Fall 0:59)

285

Quarterfinals

Laron Hemphill (Manhasset) over Evan Cataldo (Sayville) (Fall 2:59)

Nick Romagnoli (Suffern) over David Valentin (Burke Catholic) (Fall 0:48)

Quinn Broggy (Syosset) over Aiden Gove (Minisink Valley) (Fall 2:24)

Kaleef Riley (Huntington) over Kenny Bell (Burke Catholic) (Fall 0:21)

Semifinals

Hemphill (MAN) over Romagnoli (SUFF) (Fall 4:20)

Riley (HUNT) over Broggy (SYO) (Fall 1:10)

Championship match

Riley (HUNT) over Hemphill (MAN) (Fall 0:59)

Third-place match

Broggy (SYO) over Romagnoli (SUFF) (Fall 0:42)

Fifth-place match

​​​​​​​Gove (MV) over Valentin (BC) (Fall 1:15)

Harold Earl Duals

Brewster was the only local team participating at the Harold Earl Duals at Valley Stream Central High School.

The Bears went 3-2 as a team in their dual meets. Individual standouts include senior captain Shane Daly, who went a perfect 5-0. Freshman Ryan Brace and junior Andrew Pfeffer each went 4-1. Gabe Rivera, Ian Sutherland and Massimo Parrelo each went 3-2. Freshman Liam Ford was 3-1, and sophomore Derek Karlsson went 3-0.

Other meets

Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalal/Westlake 58, Yonkers 12: 102: Will Miller (YCS) over (BBHVW) (For.) 110: Double Forfeit 118: Neil Paulercio (BBHVW) over Emmett Tucker (YCS) (Fall 1:40) 126: Justin Fortugno (BBHVW) over Kassandra Almonte (YCS) (Fall 0:17) 132: Thomas Tsoi (BBHVW) over Adrian Parker (YCS) (Fall 1:01) 138: Colin McManus (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 145: Peter Hinze (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 152: Wilson Jiang (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 160: Joseph Barbuto (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 172: Kiam Coleman (YCS) over Aidan Pray (BBHVW) (Fall 1:05) 189: Ethan Kimmel (BBHVW) over Julien Perez (YCS) (Fall 2:59) 215: Shafin Thahseen (BBHVW) over Erik Tapia (YCS) (MD 8-0) 285: Sean Rollins (BBHVW) over Imhotep Qadaar (YCS) (Fall 1:02)

