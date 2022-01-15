Wrestling: Weekend scoreboard, tournament results for Jan. 15
Saturday is a busy tournament day. We'll have results from all tournaments once submitted or made available.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Scarsdale Wrestling Tournament
Participating teams: Stepinac, Carmel, Eastchester, Garden City, Harrison, Hastings, John Glenn, Mahopac, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, Nanuet, North Babylon, Nyack, Scarsdale, Tappan Zee, White Plains
Highland tournament
Participating teams: Arlington, Bethlehem, Clarkstown North, Ellenville, FDR-Hyde Park, Highland, Liberty, Marlboro, New Paltz, Ketcham, Rondout Valley, Washingtonville
Kohl Invitational at Suffern
Participating teams: Burke Catholic, Chester, East Ramapo, Edgemont, Huntington, Manhasset, Minisink Valley, Monroe Woodbury, NFA, North Rockland, Pearl River, Rye, Sayville, Suffern and Syosset
Harold Earl Duals
Participating teams: Brewster, Great Neck South, Oceanside, South East, Valley Stream Central, Valley Stream North
Other meets
Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake 58, Yonkers 12
Saturday's results
Scarsdale Wrestling Tournament
Team scoring:
- North Babylon, 201.5
- Carmel, 164.5
- Mahopac, 159
- Nanuet, 152
- Garden City, 137
- Mamaroneck, 134.5
- Tappan Zee, 121.5
- White Plains, 87.5
- Harrison, 83
- Eastchester, 74.5
- Scarsdale, 71
- Stepinac, 55
- Nyack, 39
- Hastings, 0
102
Quarterfinals
- John Parisi (Nanuet) over Bennett Griffin (Garden City) (7-1)
- George Johnson Jr. (Mahopac) over Raynaldo DeJesus (North Babylon) (Fall 0:18)
- Anthony Pica (Garden City) over Izzy Nesser (Mamaroneck) (Fall 0:51)
- Mike Bellantoni (White Plains) over Joe Sullivan (Mamaroneck) (Tech Fall 5:05)
Semifinals
- Johnson (PAC) over Parisi (NAN) (Fall 0:55)
- Pica (GC) over Bellantoni (WP) (Fall 1:23)
Championship match
Johnson (PAC) over Pica (GC) (Fall 0:38)
Third-place match
Parisi (NAN) over Bellantoni (WP) (Fall 1:23)
Fifth-place match
DeJesus (NB) over Nesser (MAM) (Fall 2:34)
110
Round of 16
- Jack Rowland (North Babylon) had a bye
- Michael Duplessis (Nanuet) over Aidan Browne (Eastchester) (Fall 1:30)
- Logan DeFreitas (Carmel) over Richard Lomoneco (Mamaroneck) (Fall 1:26)
- Josh Kosson (Scarsdale) over Marcelino Chico (White Plains) (10-7)
- Diego Gonzalez (Tappan Zee) had a bye
- Robert Demauro (Mahopac) over Angus Queen (Mamaroneck) (Fall 1:59)
- Justin Reiss (Tappan Zee) over Nick McDonald (Mamaroneck) (Fall 0:59)
- Thomas Iasello (Scarsdale) had a bye
Quarterfinals
- Rowland (NB) over Duplessis (NAN) (Fall 3:21)
- DeFreitas (CAR) over Kosson (SCAR) (Fall 0:22)
- Gonzalez (TZ) over DeMaurro (PAC) (Fall 1:43)
- Iasello (CAR) over Reiss (TZ) (MD 16-4)
Semifinals
- Rowland (NB) over DeFreitas (CAR) (Fall 4:32)
- Iasello (SCAR) over Gonzalez (TZ) (10-5)
Championship match
Rowland (NB) over Iasello (SCAR) (7-5)
Third-place match
Gonzalez (TZ) over DeFreitas (CAR) (Fall 1:40)
Fifth-place match
Reiss (TZ) over Duplessis (NAN) (Fall 0:37)
118
Round of 16
- Shane Acheson (Tappan Zee) over Reid Englander (Harrison) (Fall 0:24)
- Seizan Arai (Harrison) over Tom Kuo (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:08)
- James Miller (North Babylon) over Alvin Mathews (White Plains) (Fall 1:14)
- Sam Przymylski (Mahopac) over Hudson Butler (Fall 1:05)
- Timothy Pescatore (North Babylong) over Leoncio Torres (White Plains) (Fall 3:10)
- Logan Alexander (Stepinac) over Nick Griffin (Garden City) (15-9)
- James Figueroa (North Babylon) over Owen Adamson (Eastchester) (Fall 1:32)
- Aaron Weinbach (Mamaroneck) over Parker Trento (Tappan Zee) (Fall 0:44)
Quarterfinals
- Acheson (TZ) over Arai (HAR) (TF 2:54)
- Miller (NB) over Przymylski (PAC) (Fall 5:20)
- Pescatore NB) over Alexander (STEP) (Fall 3:56)
- Figueroa (NB) over Weinbach (MAM) (Fall 1:42)
Semifinals
- Acheson (TZ) over Miller (NB) (Fall 0:15)
- Pescatore (NB) over Figueroa (NB) (5-1)
Championship match
Pescatore (NB) over Acheson (TZ) (Fall 5:59)
Third-place match
Figueroa (NB) over Miller (MB) (2-1)
Fifth-place match
Przymylski (PAC) over Weinbach (MAM) (Fall 2:57)
126
Round of 16
- Nick Greco (Mahopac) had a bye
- Adrian Moreau (Nyack) over PJ McLoughlin (Eastchester) (Fall 5:28)
- Giancarlo Valenza (Tappan Zee) over Donnie Gomez (Mamaroneck) (Fall 3:53)
- Luis Ferreira (Harrison) over Luke Leshaj (Eastchester) (Fall 3:49)
- Kyle Lupi (Tappan Zee) had a bye
- Vincent Romano (North Babylon) over Josh Rubin (Carmel) (7-3)
- Ellis Ryan (Stepinac) over Matt Messi (Garden City) (Fall 3:30)
- Peter Banculli (North Babylon) had a bye
Quarterfinals
- Greco (PAC) over Moreau (NYA) (Fall 0:32)
- Ferreira (HAR) over Valenza (TZ) (Fall 3:20)
- Romano (NB) over Lupi (TZ) (TF 5:37)
- Banculli (NB) over Ryan (STEP) (Fall 2:55)
Semifinals
- Greco (PAC) over Ferreira (HAR) (Fall 0:21)
- Romano (NB) over Banculli (NB) (4-2)
Championship match
Greco (PAC) over Romano (NB) (Fall 1:06)
Third-place match
Banculli (NB) over Ferreira (HAR) (Fall 1:48)
Fifth-place match
Rubin (CAR) over Lupi (TZ) (MD 12-1)
132
Outbracket
- Kevin Oliveros (Carmel) over Dan Yore (Tappan Zee) (Fall 1;10)
- Chris Granato (Garden City) over Mason Crane (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:10)
- Ryan Lewis (Harrison) over Matt Rothenberg (Scarsdale)
Quarterfinals
- Bobby Hardwick (Nanuet) over Oliveros (CAR) (4-2)
- Chris Morris (Mahopac) over Nick Borges (Tappan Zee) (Fall 1:08)
- Edgar Sandoval (Nyack) over Granato (GC) (Fall 2:46)
- Anthony Plunkett (White Plains) over Lewis (HAR) (Fall 1:50)
Semifinals
- Hardwick (NAN) over Morris (PAC) (9-5)
- Plunkett (WP) over Sandoval (NYA) (Fall 3:38)
Championship match
Hardwick (NAN) over Plunkett (WP) (Fall 3:24)
Third-place match
Morris (PAC) over Sandoval (NYA) (Fall 0:23)
Fifth-place match
Oliveros (CAR) over Granato (GC) (Fall 0:38)
138
Round of 16
- Owen Deutsch (Mamaroneck) over Rowan Balachandran (Stepinac) (Fall 1:34)
- Nate Hirsch (Nyack) over Austin Kunzer (Mahopac) (Fall 3:34)
- Thomas Kivlehan (Tappan Zee) over Damani Banks (Nyack) (Fall 1:03)
- Kieran Frawley (Harrison) over Campbell Killian (Scarsdale) (Fall 2:55)
- Joe Henshaw (Carmel) over Ryan Hatim (Hastings) (Fall 0:22)
- Joe Parisi (Nanuet) over Eugene Egbivwie (Eastchester) (Fall 2:29)
- Steven Hill (Scarsdale) over Gabe Goldstein (Mahopac) (6-4)
- Jules Cambell (Tappan Zee) over Jeff Espinal (Stepinac) (Fall 1:53)
Quarterfinals
- Deutsch (MAM) over Hirsch (NYA) (Fall 1;40)
- Kivlehan (TZ) over Frawley (HAR) (Fall 0:40)
- Parisi (NAN) Over Henshaw (CAR) (5-1)
- Hill (SCAR) over Cambell (TZ) (6-0)
Semifinals
- Deustch (MAM) over Kivlehan (TZ) (Fall 0:21)
- Parisi (NAN) over Hill (SCAR) (Fall 3:32)
Championship match
Deutsch (MAM) over Parisi (NAN) (TF 4:54)
Third-place match
Kivlehan (TZ) over Hill (SCAR) (Fall 1:53)
Fifth-place match
Henshaw (CAR) over Goldstein (PAC) (TF 4:22)
145
Quarterfinals
- Angelo Centrone (Mahopac) over Max Jones (Garden City) (TF 1:30)
- Jack Byers (Scarsdale) over Ocean Rados (Eastchester) (5-2)
- Kevin Saxton (Nanuet) over Ramazan Dumlumpinar (North Babylon) (15-13 SV)
- Nathan Espaillat (White Plains) over Eric Nesser (Mamaroneck) (13-6)
Semifinals
- Centrone (PAC) over Byers (SCAR) (Fall 1:00)
- Saxton (NAN) over Espaillat (WP) (8-6)
Championship match
Centrone (PAC) over Saxton (NAN) (TF 4:54)
Third-place match
Byers (SCAR) over Espaillat (WP) (FFT)
Fifth-place match
Nesser (MAM) over Rados (EAST) (MD 14-2)
152
Round of 16
- Filip San (Eastchester) had a bye
- James Giuffre (Garden City) over Glenn Smith (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:14)
- Justin Mucciolo (Mahopac) over Ethan Markiet (Tappan Zee) (Fall 4:47)
- Nate Perez (Mamaroneck) over Mateo Gutierrez (White Plains) (Fall 2:33)
- Idel Mendez (Stepinac) ovr Aaron Malen (Harrison) (DQ)
- Lucas Kilker (Mahopac) over Robbie Nelson (Carmel) (Fall 5:59)
- Lionel Charles-Pierre (North Babylon) over Matt Bressler (Nanuet) (Fall 0:50)
- Eddie Dempsey (Garden City) over Henry Nova (Scarsdale) (Fall 0:47)
Quarterfinals
- San (EAST) over Giuffre (GC) (TF 5:01)
- Perez (MAM) over Mucciolo (PAC) (INJ DEF)
- Kilker (PAC) over Mendez (STEP) (FFT)
- Dempsey (GC) over Charles-Pierre (NB) (6-5)
Semifinals
- Perez (MAM) over San (EAST) (INJ DEF)
- Dempsey (GC) over Kilker (GC) (Fall 1:43)
Championship match
Dempsey (GC) over Perez (MAM) (4-3)
Third-place match
Kilker (PAC) over San (EAST) (Inj. FFT)
Fifth-place match
Charles-Pierre (NB) over Giuffre (GC) (MD 12-3)
160
Outbracket
- Joe Sullivan (North Babylon) over Dylan Martini (Nanuet) (5-0)
- Aidan Walsh (Garden City) over Erik Brynnell (Eastchester) (Fall 0:36)
- Alan Hernandez (White Plains )over Mark Bliss (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:27)
- Joe McDonald (Carmel) over Neyferson Solis (Harrison) (Fall 0:57)
Quarterfinals
- Jackson Reyes (Carmel) over Sullivan (NB) (MD 8-0)
- Sam Hirsch (Nyack) over Walsh (GC) (Fall 1:09)
- Hernandez (WP) over Nathan Wade (Eastchester) (5-4)
- Noah Philips (Nanuet) over Joe McDonald (Carmel) (Fall 2:30)
Semifinals
- Reyes (CAR) over Hirsch (NYA) (Fall 3:16)
- Philips (NAN) over Hernandez (WP) (Fall 0:40)
Championship match
Reyes (CAR) over Philips (NAN) (Fall 3:20)
Third-place match
Hirsch (NYA) over Hernandez (WP) (Fall 2:00)
Fifth-place match
Wade (EAST) over Walsh (GC) (11-9 SV)
172
Quarterfinals
- Leo Venables (Carmel) over Connor Kiernan (Nanuet) (Fall 3:23)
- Jamie Mulvihill (Garden City) over Jack Gannon (Nyack) (Fall 0:57)
- Joel Lomax (North Babylon) over Cristofer Liosatos (Eastchester) (Fall 0:58)
- Chris Frisco (Carmel) over Raul Mendoza (Harrison) (Fall 0:53)
Semifinals
- Venables (CAR) over Mulvihill (GC) (MD 11-1)
- Lomax (NB) over Frisco (CAR) (MD 14-3)
Championship match
Lomax (NB) over Venables (CAR) (5-1)
Third-place match
Mulvihill (GC) over Frisco (CAR) (Fall 1:12)
Fifth-place match
Liosatos (EAST) over Kiernan (NAN) (4-3)
189
Outbracket
- Anthony Huanca (White Plains) over Andy Dorcena (Nyack) (Fall 1:30)
- Will Roggero (Harrison) over Mason Ammerman (Mamaroneck) (Fall 0:25)
- Carter Benson (Carmel) over Elijah Meyers (North Babylon) (5-2)
- Thomas Fowler (Tappan Zee) over Aedan Sinhart (Eastchester) (Fall 1:20)
Quarterfinals
- John McGowan (Mamaroneck) over Anthony Huanca (White Plains) (Fall 3:30)
- Roggero (HAR) over Matt Preston (Garden City) (Fall 4:20)
- Ariano Kukaj (Eastchester) over Benson (CAR) (MD 18-5)
- Jalin Badillo (Nanuet) over Fowler (TZ) (13-10)
Semifinals
- McGowan (MAM) over Roggero (HAR) (MD 12-1)
- Badillo (NAN) over Kukaj (EAST) (Fall 3:25)
Championship match
McGowan (MAM) over Badillo (NAN) (MD 14-2)
Third-place match
Roggero (HAR) over Kukaj (EAST) (FFT)
Fifth-place match
Preston (GC) over Fowler (TZ) (Fall 0:34)
215
Quarterfinals
- Felipe Couto (Harrison) over Ramsey Marar (Tappan Zee) (Fall 0:25)
- Joe Roche (Eastchester) over Elijah Gonzaga (Stepinac) (Fall 1:48)
- Jon Arellano (White Plains) over Sergio Sadl (Harrison) (Fall 1:54)
- Chad Saraggonda (Stepinac) over Ryan Chase (Scarsdale) (Fall 1:10)
Semifinals
- Cuoto (HAR) over Roche (EAST) (MD 10-1)
- Saraggonda (STEP) over Arellano (WP) (Fall 0:53)
Championship match
Couto (HAR) over Saragganonda (STEP) (Fall 2:48)
Third-place match
Roche (EAST) over Arellano (WP) (3-2)
Fifth-place match
Gonzaga (STEP) over Chase (SCAR) (Fall 3:49)
285
In order to maximize the number of matches for this six-wrestler weight class, the format was changed to a round robin.
It just so worked out that Joel Venables (Carmel) and Matt Sommer (Mamaroneck) were both undefeated entering their final match against one another, creating a de-facto championship match.
Venables pinned Sommer in 25 seconds for first place.
Final standings for 285:
- Joel Venables, Carmel
- Matt Sommer, Mamaroneck
- Alex Seger, North Babylon
- Jack Levi, Garden City
- Justin Lopez, White Plains
- Damian Brown, Nanuet
Highland Tournament
Team scoring:
- Arlington, 202
- Ketcham, 176
- Washingtonville, 131
- Bethlehem, 123
- Highland, 101
- Clarkstown North, 91
- New Paltz, 71
- FDR-Hyde Park, 65
- Rondout Valley, 59
- Liberty, 35
- Marlboro, 5
102
Pool A standings:
- Luke Dakin, FDR-Hyde Park (3-0)
- Aislin Kellner, Arlington (2-1)
- Anthony Gaetani, Ketcham (1-2)
- Garrett Thompson, New Paltz (0-3)
Pool B standings:
- Michael Monte, Ketcham (3-0)
- Jeremy Small, Clarkstown North (2-1)
- Lorenzo Caserto, Marlboro (1-2)
- Caden Kellner, Arlington (0-3)
Championship match
Dakin (FDR) over Monte (RCK) (Fall 1:13)
Third-place match
A. Kellner (ARL) over Small (CN) (FFT)
Fifth-place match
Gaetani (RCK) over Caserto (MARL) (Fall 0:38)
110
Pool A standings:
- Dillon Arrick, Arlington (2-0)
- Nick Laskowski, Rondout Valley (1-1)
- Nate Cortes, Ketcham (0-2)
Pool B standings:
- Alex Rathbun, Ketcham (3-0)
- Grady Nautel, Bethlehem (2-1)
- Dylan LaRocco, Clarkstown North (1-2)
- Vincent Garcia, Washingtonville (0-3)
Championship match
Arrick (ARL) over Rathbun (RCK) (Tech Fall 15-0)
Third-place match
Nautel (BETH) over Laskowski (RV) (Fall 4:58)
Fifth-place match
LaRocco (CN) over Cortes (RCK) (Fall 0:18)
118
Pool A standings:
- Lucas Ospina, Rondout Valley (3-0)
- Josh Derrick, Bethlehem (1-2)
- Brad Gatto, Highland (1-2)
- Tom Carroll, Ketcham (1-2)
Pool B standings:
- Dylan Glickman, Ketcham (4-0)
- Noah Christopher, Arlington (3-1)
- Christian Caputo, Bethlehem (2-2)
- Joe Birnbaum, New Paltz (1-3)
- Alexeah Walsh, Rondout Valley (0-4)
Championship match
Glickman (RCK) over Ospina (RV) (4-0)
Third-place match
Christopher (ARL) over Derrick (BETH) (3-1)
Fifth-place match
Caputo (BETH) over Gatto (HIGH) (Fall 1;19)
126
Pool A standings:
- Chris Gatto, Highland (3-0)
- Quintin Herzog, Liberty (2-1)
- Destiny Walsh, Rondout Valley (1-2)
- Keirnen Saxe, New Paltz (0-3)
Pool B standings:
- Noel Martinez, Ketcham (3-0)
- Dylan Hess, Arlington (2-1)
- Nate Popko, Washingtonville (1-2)
- Michael Thomas, Highland (0-3)
Championship match
Gatto (HIGH) over Martinez (RCK) (Fall 2:29)
Third-place match
Hess (ARL) over Herzog (LIB) (6-5 3SV)
Fifth-place match
Popko (WASH) over Walsh (RV) (Fall 0:37)
132
Pool A standings:
- Jackson Willi, Bethlehem (4-0)
- Chris Bischoff, Arlington (3-1)
- Seth Frendel, Clarkstown North (2-2)
- Jonah Usher, Ketcham (1-3)
- Evan Rice, New Paltz (0-4)
Pool B standings:
- Andrew Marchese, Washingtonville (4-0)
- Rocco DeAveiro, Rondout Valley (3-1)
- Denilson Sanchez, FDR-Hyde Park (2-2)
- Jack Vett, Highland (1-3)
- Justin Loucks, Liberty (0-4)
Championship match
Marchese (WASH) over Willi (BETH) (Tech Fall 16-0)
Third-place match
Bischoff (ARL) over DeAveiro (RV) (Fall 2:30)
Fifth-place match
Frendel (CN) over Sanchez (FDR) (Fall 1:38)
138
Pool A standings:
- Logan Zehr, Highland (4-0)
- Ernie Suter, Ketcham (3-1)
- Musa Al Jamal, Washingtonville (2-2)
- Jason Hanson, Arlington (1-3)
- Jared Secore, Rondout Valley (0-4)
Pool B standings:
- Nick Bronzi, Arlington (4-0)
- Justin Coiteux, New Paltz (3-1)
- Chris Kienle, Bethlehem (2-2)
- Liam Dakin, FDR-Hyde Park (1-3)
- Tim Dirie, Liberty (0-4)
Championship match
Zehr (HIGH) over Bronzi (ARL) (FFT)
Third-place match
Coiteux (NP) over Suter (RCK) (Fall 3:56)
Fifth-place match
Kienle (BETH) over Al Jamal (WASH) (Fall 0:33)
145
Pool A standings:
- Dom Gennaro, Washingtonville (3-0)
- Quinn Jones, Highland (2-1)
- Jon Scimeca, Arlington (1-2)
- JT Roden, Clarkstown North (0-3)
Pool B standings:
- Matt Masch, Ketcham (4-0)
- Tray Bilyou, FDR-Hyde Park (3-1)
- Tim Hewitt, Washingtonville (2-2)
- Ethan Blumenthal, Liberty (1-3)
- Aiden Nolan, Rondout Valley (0-4)
Championship match
Masch (RCK) over Gennaro (WASH) (6-2)
Third-place match
Jones (HIGH) over Bilyou (FDR) (9-8)
Fifth-place match
Scimeca (ARL) over Hewitt (WASH) (MD 8-0)
152
Pool A standings:
- Cole Cuppett, New Paltz (4-0)
- Ibrahim Al Jamal, Washingtonville (3-1)
- Joe Carpico, Highland (2-2)
- Eddie Kern, FDR-Hyde Park (1-3)
- Zoe Kip, Liberty (0-4)
Pool B standings:
- Eddy Corporan, Ketcham (3-0)
- Matt Cortelli, Clarkstown North (2-1)
- Kyle Grant, Arlington (1-2)
- Nick Volaris, Highland (0-3)
Championship match
Cuppett (NP) over Corporan (RCK) (Fall 6:22)
Third-place match
Al Jamal (WASH) over Cortelli (CN) (10-3)
Fifth-place match
Carpico (HIGH) over Grant (ARL) (Fall 0:49)
160
Pool A standings:
- Logan Smith, Highland (3-0)
- Dan Shields, Clarkstown North (2-1)
- Logan Serafin, Washingtonville (1-2)
- Chris Herriman, FDR-Hyde Park (0-3)
Pool B standings:
- Joe Peretta, Arlington (3-0)
- Conner Holt, Bethlehem (2-1)
- Justin Santambrosio, Washingtonville (1-2)
- Gunner Smith, Highland (0-3)
Championship match
Smith (HIGH) over Peretta (ARL) (6-2)
Third-place match
Holt (BETH) over Shields (CN) (Fall 2:52)
Fifth-place match
Serafin (WASH) over Santambrosio (WASH) (4-2)
172
Pool A standings:
- Gavin McLaughlin, Ketcham (3-0)
- Hector Sanchez, FDR-Hyde Park (2-1)
- Mike Reina, Arlington (1-2)
- Chris Ryan, Clarkstown North (0-3)
Pool B standings:
- Tim Bova, Arlington (3-0)
- Quincy Bonville, Bethlehem (2-1)
- Liam Walsh, Rondout Valley (1-2)
- Ayden Bahr, Highland (0-3)
Championship match
Bova (ARL) over McLaughlin (RCK) (Fall 0:40)
Third-place match
Sanchez (FDR) over Bonville (BETH) (Fall 4:28)
Fifth-place match
Reina (ARL) over Walsh (RV) (6-4)
189
Pool A standings:
- Connor Heineman, Bethlehem (4-0)
- Steven Schmitt, Liberty (3-1)
- Daesean Dingle, Ketcham (2-2)
- Josh Kratz, Arlington (1-3)
- Jordan Beechel, Rondout Valley (0-4)
Pool B standings:
- Amon Frye, Arlington (3-0)
- Brian Bordas, Clarkstown North (2-1)
- Mica King, Rondout Valley (1-2)
- Colin Mangan, Liberty (0-3)
Championship match
Frye (ARL) over Heineman (BETH) (Fall 3:27)
Third-place match
Bordas (CN) over Schmitt (LIB) (Fall 3:52)
Fifth-place match
Dingle (RCK) over King (RV) (Fall 0:57)
215
Pool A standings:
- Justin Callahan, Washingtonville (4-0)
- Andrew Scamihorn, Liberty (3-1)
- Jon Kerr, Arlington (2-2)
- Kenny Chapman, Ketcham (1-3)
- Mark Cozzupoli, Highland (0-4)
Pool B standings:
- Keith Heineman, Bethlehem (4-0)
- Tomasz Zabrowski, New Paltz (3-1)
- James Gordon, Clarkstown North (2-2)
- Ammar Jamal, Arlington (1-3)
- Danny Fratz, Highland (0-4)
Championship match
Callahan (WASH) over Heineman (BETH) (6-2)
Third-place match
Zaborowski (NP) over Scamihorn (LIB) (Fall 4:30)
Fifth-place match
Kerr (ARL) over Gordon (CN) (Fall 2:58)
285
Pool A standings:
- Justin Smoot, Clarkstown North (2-0)
- Justin Kender, Arlington (1-1)
- Alex Bolin, Rondout Valley (0-2)
Pool B standings:
- Jake McVey, Washingtonville (2-0)
- Logan Ormond, New Paltz (1-1)
- Max Shock, FDR-Hyde Park (0-2)
Championship match
Smoot (CN) over McVey (WASH) (Fall 4:33)
Third-place match
Ormond (NP) over Kender (ARL) (Fall 1:35)
Fifth-place match
Bolin (RV) over Shock (FDR) (Fall 0:23)
Kohl Invitational
Participating teams: Burke Catholic, Chester, East Ramapo, Edgemont, Huntington, Manhasset, Minisink Valley, Monroe Woodbury, NFA, North Rockland, Pearl River, Rye, Sayville, Suffern and Syosset
102
Quarterfinals
- Joseph Uhrig (Minisink Valley) over Christian Rontiris (Manhasset) (MD)
- Rob Walker (Sayville) over Vincent Loverde (Syosset) (Tech Fall)
- Devin Charles (Monroe-Woodbury) over Bobby Brophy (Suffern) (Dec)
- Will Russell (Manhasset) had a bye
Semifinals
- Walker (SAY) over Uhrig (MV) (9-5)
- Russell (MAN) over Charles (M-W) (Fall 0:42)
Championship match
Russell (MAN) over Walker (SAY) (Fall 3:03)
Third-place match
Uhrig (MV) over Rontiris (MAN) (9-4)
Fifth-place match
Charles (M-W) over Brophy (SUFF) (6-2)
110
Quarterfinals
- Aidan Bebber (Manhasset) over Matt Reina (Sayville) (Fall 1:39)
- Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley) over Amari Payton (North Rockland) (6-2)
- Liam Hayes (Monroe-Woodbury) over Marc Ditore (Manhasset) (1-0)
- Lucas Cirlincione (Huntington) over Joe Sullivan (Minisink Valley) (MD 12-0)
Semifinals
- Bebber (MAN) over Boice (MV) (10-5)
- Cirlincione (HUNT) over Hayes (M-W) (TF 16-0)
Championship match
Cirlincione (HUNT) over Bebber (MAN) (MD 15-4)
Third-place match
Boice (MV) over Hayes (M-W) (5-1)
Fifth-place match
Sullivan (MV) over Payton (NRK) (FFT)
118
Quarterfinals
- Harry Tzavelis (Manhasset) over Wyatt Aslanian (Edgemont) (Fall 0:30)
- Leo Mongiello (Sayville) over Max Javorsky (Monroe-Woodbury) (Fall 3:02)
- Sofia Macaluso (Minisink Valley) over J Granito (Huntington) (Fall 0:52)
- Joe Yon (North Rockland) over Liam Dube (Suffern) (Fall 0:35)
Semifinals
- Mongiello (SAY) over Tzavelis (MAN) (Fall 3:30)
- Macaluso (MV) over Yon (NRK) (MD 12-1)
Championship match
Mongiello (SAY) over Macaluso (MV) (Fall)
Third-place match
Javorsky (M-W) over Tzavelis (MAN) (5-0)
Fifth-place match
Granito (HUNT) over Yon (NRK) (Fall 4:35)
126
Outbracket
- Omar Cintron (North Rockland) over Austin Bergamini (Rye) (Fall 1:47)
- Jordan Fisher (Edgemont) over Lucas Queiroga (Chester) (Fall 2:21)
Quarterfinals
- Anthony Tresch (Minisink Valley) over Cintron (NRK) (Fall 5:28)
- Justin Riello (North Rockland) over Marco Piazza (Monroe-Woodbury) (MD 13-4)
- Grant Barczak (Monroe-Woodbury) over Tyler Csernai (Chester) (Fall 1:30)
- Ben Marmor (Syosset) over Fisher (EDGE) (TF 15-0)
Semifinals
- Trestch (MV) over Riello (NRK) (Fall 5:28)
- Barczak (M-W) over Marmor (SYO) (8-2)
Championship match
Tresch (MV) over Barczak (M-W) (3-1)
Third-place match
Riello (NRK) over Piazza (M-W) (3-0)
Fifth-place match
Fisher (EDGE) over Marmor (SYO) (FFT)
132
Quarterfinals
- Zack McKernan (Minisink Valley) over Stan Grom (North Rockland) (Fall 2:36)
- Harris Ghaffari (Manhasset) over Dan Holahan (Sayville) (MD 11-2)
- Zack Filip (Minisink Valley) over Dylan McBroom (Syosset) (Fall 3:35)
- Jonathan Rothschild (Edgemont) over Jairo Martinez (North Rockland) (Fall 3:01)
Semifinals
- McKernan (MV) over Ghaffari (MAN) (Fall 2:33)
- Filip (MV) over Rothschild (EDGE) (5-4)
Championship match
McKernan (MV) over Filip (MV) (Fall 1:49)
Third-place match
Rothschild (EDGE) over Ghaffari (MAN) (7-6)
Fifth-place match
McBroom (SYO) over Holahan (SAY) (Fall 0:37)
138
Quarterfinals
- Jordan Brown (Monroe-Woodbury) over Liam Holmes (Minisink Valley) (Fall 1:13)
- Jake Brockey (Syosset) over Michael Franco (Chester) (Fall 1:59)
- Yirdaw Rivera (Sayville) over Steven Silipo (Syosset) (MD 14-1)
- Bobby DePolito (North Rockland) over Frank Malvey (Manhasset) (6-5)
Semifinals
- Brown (M-W) over Brockey (SYO) (Fall 3:25)
- Rivera (SAY) over DePolito (NRK) (7-4)
Championship match
Brown (M-W) over Rivera (SAY) (TF 17-2)
Third-place match
Brockey (SYO) over DePolito (NRK) (7-0)
Fifth-place match
Silipo (SYO) over Holmes (MV) (4-2)
145
Outbracket
- Jack Schuster (Syosset) over James Glinsky (Suffern) (MD 12-2)
- Conor Duffy (Manhasset) over Nick Silipo (Syosset) (MD 13-5)
- Max Kochergin (Suffern) over Tyce Vandergoot (North Rockland) (4-2)
- Brandon Carcaterra (Monroe-Woodbury) over James Miller (Sayville) (9-7)
Quarterfinals
- Luke Greiner (Minisink Valley) over Schuster (SYO) (Fall 1:55)
- Max Casiano (Huntington) over Duffy (MAN) (6-4)
- Kochergin (Suffern) over Cianan Warnock (Edgemont) (Fall 1:42)
- Carcaterra (M-W) over Ian Rowan (Pearl River) (4-2)
Semifinals
- Greiner (MV) over Casiano (HUNT) (Fall 0:34)
- Kochergin (SUFF) over Carcaterra (M-W) (8-5)
Championship match
Greiner (MV) over Kochergin (SUFF) (Fall 2:57)
Third-place match
Rowan (PR) over Carcaterra (M-W) (Fall 0:28)
Fifth-place match
Duffy (MAN) over Casiano (HUNT) (FFT)
152
Outbracket
- Ryan Becton (Rye) over Ryan Farley (Chester) (15-11)
- Cian Keegan (Rye) over Nick Sullivan (North Rockland) (Fall 4:36)
- Frankie Shaw (Burke Catholic) over Tyler Santangelo (Chester) (MD 10-2)
- Chris Liporace (Suffern) over Mike Malfitino (Pearl River) (2-0)
- Joey Saito (Edgemont) over Jayden Perini (North Rockland) (15-10)
Quarterfinals
- Jamisen Colongione (Sayville) over Becton (RYE) (Fall 1:22)
- Keegan (RYE) over Shaw (BC) (Fall 3:53)
- Liporace (SUFF) over Kevin O'Sullivan (Pearl River) (3-2)
- Michael Ricciuto (Syosset) over Saito (EDGE) (Fall 1:33)
Semifinals
- Colongione (SAY) over Keegan (RYE) (Fall 3:34)
- Liporace (SUFF) over Ricciuto (SYO) (MD 15-4)
Championship match
Colongione (SAY) over Liporace (SUFF) (MD 11-1)
Third-place match
O'Sullivan (PR) over Ricciuto (SYO) (Fall 4:05)
Fifth-place match
Keegan (RYE) over Shaw (BC) (6-4)
160
Outbracket
- Toby Coombs (Suffern) over Hak Ali (North Rockland) (Fall 2:54)
- John Munoz (Syosset) over Rob Liggio (Monroe-Woodbury) (Fall 1:56)
- Zach Zboray (Huntington) over Kevin Torres (Pearl River) (TF 16-0)
- George Racz (Minisink Valley) over Mike Butchar (North Rockland) (Fall 0:35)
- Quinten Morgan (Minisink Valley) over Nick Hansen (Monroe-Woodbury) (Fall 2:41)
- Will Bowie (Syosset) over Kenny Saito (Edgemont) (Fall 5:23)
Quarterfinals
- Braden Ainslie (Sayville) over Coombs (SUFF) (Fall 2:27)
- Zboray (HUNT) over Munoz (SYO) (Fall 3:17)
- Racz (MV) over Morgan (MV) (Fall 3:27)
- Kenny Lopresti (Sayville) over Bowie (SYO) (11-6)
Semifinals
- Ainslie (SAY) over Zboray (HUNT) (8-2)
- Racz (MV) over Lopresti (SAY) (Fall 1:23)
Championship match
Racz (MV) over Ainslie (SAY) (Fall 3:14)
Third-place match
Zboray (HUNT) over Lopresti (SAY) (MD 12-4)
Fifth-place match
Morgan (MV) over Munoz (SYO) (Fall 2:17)
172
Quarterfinals
- Mack Murtha (Sayville) over Elijah Bonet (North Rockland) (Fall 0:24)
- Nick Dicurcio (Chester) over Luke Failing (Pearl River) (Fall 1:27)
- Tyler Roszko (Manhasset) over Jake Mazzie (Burke Catholic) (6-1)
- Mike Zrelak (Monroe-Woodbury) over Kanneth Ebenesser (East Ramapo) (Fall 0:30)
Semifinals
- Murtha (SAY) over Dicurcio (CHES) (Fall 0:18)
- Zrelak (M-W) over Roszko (MAN) (14-9)
Championship match
Murtha (SAY) over Zrelak (M-W) (Fall 1:16)
Third-place match
Roszko (MAN) over Dicurcio (CHES) (Fall 2:18)
Fifth-place match
Failing (PR) over Mazzie (BC) (Fall 2:58)
189
Outbracket
- Jacob Knaggs (Suffern) over Aryan Unnikrishnan (Edgemont) (Fall 4:35)
- Eryk Shammgod (Monroe-Woodbury) over Ben Poole (Rye) (Fall 0:33)
- Lucas Petrizzi (Huntington) over Craig Ladka (Monroe-Woodbury) (6-5)
- Niko Tsoumpariotis (Manhasset) over Kwadwo Osei-Kwanin (Chester) (Fall 1:43)
- Will Henry (Syosset) over Mike Loudsbury (Minisink Valley) (8-3)
- Kyle Joyce (Suffern) over Uriel Cazarez-Quitno (Chester) (Fall 1:52)
Quarterfinals
- Eric Carlson (Manhasset) over Knaggs (SUFF) (TF 16-0)
- Petrizzi (HUNT) over Shammgod (M-W) (6-4)
- Tsoumpariotis (MAN) over Henry (SYO) (2-0)
- Lopresti (SAY) over Joyce (SUFF) (Fall 3:36)
Semifinals
- Carlson (MAN) over Petrizzi (HUNT) (TF)
- Lopresti (SAY) over Tsoumpariotis (MAN) (MD 11-3)
Championship match
Carlson (MAN) over Lopresti (SAY) (TF 17-1)
Third-place match
Petrizzi (HUNT) over Shammgod (M-W) (FFT)
Fifth-place match
Tsoumpariotis (MAN) over Joyce (SUFF) (Fall 2:56)
215
Quarterfinals
- Robbie Smith (Huntington) over Yiorgos Georgas (Suffern) (Fall 0:57)
- Dave Christiansen (Sayville) over Henry Yuan (Edgemont) (8-7)
- Keno Zachary (Syosset) over Nacer Villalobos (Manhasset) (Fall 1:27)
- Jack Raspanti (Pearl River) over Carter White (Sayville) (Fall 1:43)
Semifinals
- Smith (HUNT) over Christiansen (SAY) (Fall 1:18)
- Zachary (SYO) over Raspanti (PR) (Fall 1:27)
Championship match
Smith (HUNT) over Zachary (SYO) (Fall 3:49)
Third-place match
Raspanti (PR) over Villalobos (MAN) (Fall 0:38)
Fifth-place match
Georgas (SUFF) over Christiansen (SAY) (Fall 0:59)
285
Quarterfinals
- Laron Hemphill (Manhasset) over Evan Cataldo (Sayville) (Fall 2:59)
- Nick Romagnoli (Suffern) over David Valentin (Burke Catholic) (Fall 0:48)
- Quinn Broggy (Syosset) over Aiden Gove (Minisink Valley) (Fall 2:24)
- Kaleef Riley (Huntington) over Kenny Bell (Burke Catholic) (Fall 0:21)
Semifinals
- Hemphill (MAN) over Romagnoli (SUFF) (Fall 4:20)
- Riley (HUNT) over Broggy (SYO) (Fall 1:10)
Championship match
Riley (HUNT) over Hemphill (MAN) (Fall 0:59)
Third-place match
Broggy (SYO) over Romagnoli (SUFF) (Fall 0:42)
Fifth-place match
Gove (MV) over Valentin (BC) (Fall 1:15)
Harold Earl Duals
Brewster was the only local team participating at the Harold Earl Duals at Valley Stream Central High School.
The Bears went 3-2 as a team in their dual meets. Individual standouts include senior captain Shane Daly, who went a perfect 5-0. Freshman Ryan Brace and junior Andrew Pfeffer each went 4-1. Gabe Rivera, Ian Sutherland and Massimo Parrelo each went 3-2. Freshman Liam Ford was 3-1, and sophomore Derek Karlsson went 3-0.
Other meets
Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalal/Westlake 58, Yonkers 12: 102: Will Miller (YCS) over (BBHVW) (For.) 110: Double Forfeit 118: Neil Paulercio (BBHVW) over Emmett Tucker (YCS) (Fall 1:40) 126: Justin Fortugno (BBHVW) over Kassandra Almonte (YCS) (Fall 0:17) 132: Thomas Tsoi (BBHVW) over Adrian Parker (YCS) (Fall 1:01) 138: Colin McManus (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 145: Peter Hinze (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 152: Wilson Jiang (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 160: Joseph Barbuto (BBHVW) over (YCS) (For.) 172: Kiam Coleman (YCS) over Aidan Pray (BBHVW) (Fall 1:05) 189: Ethan Kimmel (BBHVW) over Julien Perez (YCS) (Fall 2:59) 215: Shafin Thahseen (BBHVW) over Erik Tapia (YCS) (MD 8-0) 285: Sean Rollins (BBHVW) over Imhotep Qadaar (YCS) (Fall 1:02)
