Jasper, AL

Jasper man arrested and charged with trafficking drugs, stolen identities

By Tanner Brooks
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

JASPER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was arrested in Jasper Friday morning after police executed a warrant at his residence and claim to have found a large quantity of drugs along with evidence of numerous stolen identities.

Kevin Lanard Clay, 47, was arrested inside his residence in the 2700 block of Preston Avenue. Officers with the Jasper Police Department claim to have found 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, a large sum of cash, a handgun and evidence of at least 13 stolen identities.

Clay was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, trafficking in stolen identities, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs and possession of a gun by a violent felon.

According to the JPD, Clay has a history of drug distribution and trafficking arrests. He pled guilty to unlawful distribution last year and was sentenced to community corrections.

The search warrant was executed following an investigation that included purchasing narcotics from a resident of the home, police say.

“I want to once again commend our narcotics division for the work they have done to arrest the people distributing and trafficking these dangerous drugs,” Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe said in a written statement. “Most of our crimes are related in some way to these drugs and removing the suppliers is the best way to safeguard our community.”

