ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ِEgypt arrests wanted man after plane’s emergency landing

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say they arrested a prominent member of a U.S.-designated terrorist group. Government media say the suspect was detained after...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman arrested after newborn baby found alive in plane toilet bin

A newborn baby has been found in the rubbish bin of a plane toilet, the Mauritius airports authority have said.Airport officials found the abandoned baby boy while conducting a routine check on an Air Mauritius plane that had landed a short while earlier at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport outside the capital Port Louis.The incident took place on New Year’s Day and involved a flight from Madagascar, BBC News reported.A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar suspected of having given birth to the baby was arrested.Officials said that while the woman had denied being the child’s mother, she was later made to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIMT

Authorities respond to emergency plane landing at RST

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester International Airport is all clear Sunday evening after Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded to an emergency landing. RPD tells KIMT the issue was a false alarm and no one was hurt. The MEDEVAC plane landed because of a hydraulics issue...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYT

2 suspects arrested in Congo in Italian ambassador’s death

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in eastern Congo say they have arrested two men in connection with an ambush that killed the Italian ambassador last year. The suspects, identified as members of a rebel group, were presented to the military governor in North Kivu province on Tuesday. Police said that the rebels had stopped the convoy hoping to seek more than $1 million in ransom. Instead, Ambassador Luca Attanasio died along with Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci and a U.N. World Food Program driver, Moustapha Milambo. On Tuesday, police identified the chief suspect in the killings as a man named Aspirant but said he was still on the run.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two arrested in Egypt after teenage girl's suicide sparks outrage

Two people have been arrested in Egypt after a teenage girl who was allegedly being blackmailed with digitally altered images killed herself. The sister of Basant Khaled, 17, told the Youm7 news website that fake photos of her had been published when she refused to go on a date with a youth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Turkey#Ap#Egyptian#Interior Ministry#Hasm#Muslim Brotherhood
Popculture

American Airlines Passenger Arrested After Entering Plane's Cockpit

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight leaving Honduras for Miami, Florida, CNN reported on Wednesday. The man reportedly entered the cockpit shortly before takeoff and caused damage to the aircraft before trying to escape, but he was arrested by local law enforcement. The date, time and reason for the attack have not been made public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Edisto Island, no injuries reported

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Edisto Island Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with St. Paul's Fire District, a single-engine aircraft went down behind King's Farm Market along Highway 174. According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION
The Independent

UK counter-terror police help FBI after British hostage-taker shot at synagogue

UK counter-terrorism officers are working with authorities in the US after a British hostage-taker was shot dead after an hours-long stand-off at a synagogue.The man has been identified by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.He was killed in a “shooting incident” after the FBI entered the building at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday.All four hostages were unharmed.My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-semitism.We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

The World’s Largest Plane Suffers Minor Damage During Landing

The largest plane in the world has been busy as ever, moving record-breaking loads and oversized cargo around the world for Antonov Airlines. However, on one mission to Rzeszow Airport (RZE) in Poland, the huge An-225 suffered damage to its landing gear. Antonov Airlines confirmed that a bolt securing the sensors had been ‘cut’ on the mount of the right landing gear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KEYT

Men tried to smuggle $340,000 worth of cocaine in baked beans tins

Two men have been jailed for attempting to smuggle $341,875 (£250,000) worth of cocaine in baked beans and condensed coconut milk tins. Daniel Kelly and Steven Gilhooly were sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court, London, on January 12, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP. Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting "equality and justice" and carried banners that read "Women's rights, human rights", an AFP correspondent reported. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan kill at least 22

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A local Afghan official says two earthquakes have rattled western Badghis province along the border with Turkmenistan, killing at least 22 people. He says the death toll could rise further as it’s difficult to reach the affected remote region struck by Monday’s temblors. Bas Mohammad Sarwari, chief of the province’s culture and information department, says scores of homes were destroyed in the quakes. The U.S. Geological Survey says it registered a quake of magnitude 5.3 at 2 p.m. and one with magnitude 4.9 at 4 p.m. They struck 41 kilometers east and 50 kilometers southeast of Qala-i-Naw, the provincial capital. Sarwari says frightened residents were fleeing their homes for safety.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
AFP

Three dead as Yemeni rebels hit Abu Dhabi in 'warning' shot

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed attacks in Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people Monday, and warned civilians and foreign firms in the UAE to avoid "vital installations". The United Arab Emirates is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Huthis, and the coalition launched retaliatory raids against Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa late Monday, without any immediate reports of casualties. The Huthis have repeatedly carried out cross-border drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents, who said they had fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones. Abdul Ilah Hajar, adviser to the president of the Huthis' Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, said the military operation in Abu Dhabi was a warning shot.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy