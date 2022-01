We all have seen the hero getting all the limelight and becoming popular but have you ever seen the same with the villain. The trend is changing and now the antagonists are the center of the series and audiences are loving it. When it comes to the anime series, they personally took this theme into their shows and believe in the supremacy of villains. Over the years, there came many anime series that featured the same theme but to be honest no one could ever beat Death Note in this. Death Note is one of the most highly rated and popular anime series that is ever released. No one can deny the fact because the series has been worldwide popularity and now the audience is looking for Death Note Season 2.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO