Body found after fire at homeless encampment under I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transportation officials say a stretch of Interstate 70 westbound into Kansas City will likely be closed until Monday morning.
A fire under a bridge over Truman Road on the interstate killed a homeless person and did significant damage to the interstate.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials said in a statement Friday even when the right and left lanes are reopened, the center lane will remain closed until further notice.
The department has alerted drivers that they should exit I-70 westbound at the Interstate 435 interchange to get around the closure.
