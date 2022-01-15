ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Based Business Market is Booming Worldwide | Fiverr, BellHops, HopSkipDrive, TaskRabbit

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Gig Based Business Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Adventure Sports Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Allianz, Generali, Tokio Marine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Adventure Sports Travel Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Generali, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan, CSA Travel Protection, AXA, Pingan Baoxian, Mapfre Asistencia, USI Affinity, Seven Corners etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Photo Booth Market is Going to Boom | Airbooth, Atlanta Photo Booth, Booth Masters, FotoMaster

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Photo Booth Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Photo Booth market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Record Players Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Clearaudio, LINN, TechDAS

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Record Players Market Insights, to 2027″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Record Players market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Travel and Tourism Spending Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants OYO Rooms, Airbnb, Hilton Worldwide

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Travel and Tourism Spending Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Carnival Corporation, Airbnb Inc., G Adventures, Crown Resorts, TUI Group, Adris Grupa, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Accor, Balkan Holidays, OYO Rooms etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sustainable Investment Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Sustainable Investment Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Shepherd Financial Partners, Robeco, Morgan Stanley, ESG Investing, Ernst & Young, Sustainable Investment Group, KPMG International, Cavanaugh Group, BlackRock & Northern Trust etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Storage Gateway Market Is Booming Worldwide with Emulex, Microsoft, Nasuni

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Storage Gateway Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Storage Gateway market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Contract Catering Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Sodexo, Aramark Services, Amadeus Food

Latest released the research study on Global Contract Catering Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contract Catering Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contract Catering Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Compass Group (United Kingdom),Sodexo (France),Aramark Services (United States),Elior Group (France),ISS World (Denmark),OCS Group Limited (United Kingdom),Westbury Street Holdings (England),Amadeus Food (England),Global Infusion Group Limited (United Kingdom),Mitie Catering Services (United Kingdom).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Data Room Software Market May Set New Growth Story with SecureDocs, Merrill, Citrix, EthosData

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Virtual Data Room Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ideals, SecureDocs, Merrill, CapLinked, Digify, Ansarada, Citrix, EthosData, SmartRoom, FirmRoom, Aversure, DataCore, IdrShare, HighQ, Ipreo, Intralinks, BlackBerry etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Beverage Packaging Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030

The players in beverage packaging are shifting their focus toward environment friendly materials , curb plastic pollution caused by single use plastic bottles. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Beverage Packaging Market by Packaging Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic and Paperboard), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Cartons and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.
DRINKS
Las Vegas Herald

Car Purifier Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Purafill, Koninklijke Philips, 3M

Latest released the research study on Global Car Purifier Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Purifier Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Purifier. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The 3M Company (United States),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Sharp Corporation (Japan),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Ecom Ventures (United States),Agcen Air Purifier (China),Xiamen Maxmac Air Technology Co., LTD (China),Purafill (United States),Zhongzhi Environmental Protection (China),Ionkini Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd. (China),Foshan uobio Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China),Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (China).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Federated Learning Solution Market Is Going To Boom | Intellegens, DataFleets, Edge Delta

The latest 94+ page survey report on Federated Learning Solution Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Federated Learning Solution market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Nvidia, Cloudera, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google LLC, OWKIN, Intellegens, DataFleets, Edge Delta, Enveil, SHERPA EUROPE, Machine Learning, Secure AI Labs & Lifebit Biotech.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Data Room Market Size is Expected to Garner $3.63 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 13.70%

The global virtual data room market generated $1.3 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2026. Major industry players - Caplinked Inc., Brainloop AG, Drooms GmbH, Citrix Systems Inc., Firmex Corporation, Ethos Data, Merrill Corporation Ltd., Intralinks Holdings Inc., Vault Rooms Inc., and shareVault.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Electric Motorcycle Battery Market | Key Players Banner Batteries, Exide Industries, Sebang, Chuanxi Storage, East Penn

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global (United States, European Union and China) Electric Motorcycle Battery Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Electric Motorcycle Battery growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Tianneng Battery, Chaowei Power, Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, Sebang, Chuanxi Storage, Banner Batteries, Exide Industries, Camel Group, Nipress, East Penn, Leoch, Yacht, Haijiu, Pinaco, Furukawa Battery, LCB, Tong Yong & RamCar.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Hybrid Cloud Market 2022 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

The global hybrid cloud market garnered $36.14 billion in 2017, and is expected to generate $171.93 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025. Major key players - Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc., Google LLC, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Rackspace Inc., and Verizon Enterprise.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Business Software Market May See a Big Move | QuickBooks, IBM, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Business Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Business Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Business Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are QuickBooks (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Archibus Inc. (United States),Accruent LLC (Netherlands),IFS AB (Sweden),Trimble, Inc. (United States),Microsoft (United States),Fujitsu (Japan),Dropbox (United States),NTT Communications (Japan).
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Ceiling Mounted Lights Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Litecontrol, Glamox Luxo, Philips

Latest released the research study on Global Ceiling Mounted Lights Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ceiling Mounted Lights Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ceiling Mounted Lights. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Litecontrol Corporation (United States),Glamox Luxo (Norway),Kenall Manufacturing (United States),D-TEC (United States),Lindner Group (Germany),Secto Design Oy (Finland),3F Filippi S.p.A (Italy),Nicor (United States),General Electric (United States),Philips (Netherlands).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Airport Robots Market: Non-Humanoid Type to Rise at $ 1,671.4 Million by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Airport Robots Market by End User, Application, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global airport robots market was valued at $565.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,568.14 million by 2030, registering...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Consumer Telematics Market To Witness Extraordinary Growth By 2027 | BMW, Telefonica, MiX Telematics

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Consumer Telematics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 with detailed information of Product Types [, Solutions & Service], Applications [Car(Owned and Rental Based), Insurance, Healthcare & Media & Entertainment] & Key Players Such as Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group PLC, Ford Motors Co., BMW, Telefonica, MiX Telematics & Trimble Navigation Limited etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Consumer Telematics report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
TECHNOLOGY

