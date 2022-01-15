Gig Based Business Market is Booming Worldwide | Fiverr, BellHops, HopSkipDrive, TaskRabbit

The latest 94+ page survey report on Federated Learning Solution Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Federated Learning Solution market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Nvidia, Cloudera, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google LLC, OWKIN, Intellegens, DataFleets, Edge Delta, Enveil, SHERPA EUROPE, Machine Learning, Secure AI Labs & Lifebit Biotech.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO