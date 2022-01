Glen Yazell Jr. first saw this giant 8-point buck back in early October of 2021. “My wife and I were out riding around the farm and putting out some corn at some camera sites when we popped over the hill and saw the buck drinking out of a stream," Yazell said. "It was one of those deer that immediately makes you stop everything and stare." The buck only hung around for a few seconds, but it was long enough for Yazell to realize he'd dedicate his season to hunting him.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO