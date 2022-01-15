ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare King signed books at Raptis in honor of MLK Day

By Daily News staff
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Raptis Rare Books is exhibiting several items Monday signed and inscribed by the slain civil rights icon.

These items, which are all for sale, include:

* A first edition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s first book, "Stride Toward Freedom," signed by him

* A first edition of his second book, "Strength to Love," lengthily inscribed by him

* A typed letter signed by Dr. King Jr. requesting housing upon his acceptance to Boston University Graduate School, dated June 15, 1951

* A first edition of his final book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" inscribed by him

* Several other pieces related to the civil rights movement, including first editions signed by Langston Hughes, James Baldwin, W.E.B. Du Bois and Coretta Scott King

Raptis Rare Books, at 329 Worth Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 561-508-3479.

