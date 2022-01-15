ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police warn of new 'phishing' scam that involves parking meters

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago
Authorities are warning people about a new “phishing” scam involving QR codes and parking meters.

According to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police, scammers are putting fake QR codes on parking meters. When unsuspecting motorists use their phones to scan in the code – thinking they're going to be paying for their parking – they are directed to a website where they are asked to enter their banking information.

“Instead of paying for their parking spot, victims are unknowingly handing banking and credit card information to scammers,” state police said in the release. “This scam is enticing because QR codes are known for speed and convenience, so a user might prefer this type of payment method to the use of cash or credit card at a pay station.”

Framingham police echoed the state police’s alert. Lt. Rachel Mickens said city parking meters do not utilize QR codes, but if anyone sees them they should report them and not use them.

“We really just want to get the word out about it,” Mickens said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

