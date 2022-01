Today BFC Partners, the Brooklyn-based mixed use and mixed income developer with active projects in all boroughs and Buffalo, announced the closing of their latest project in Staten Island. 475 Bay Street, a 250,173 square-foot development, will be the first development site in the newly rezoned stretch of Bay Street to break ground and will bring 269 residential units with one super’s unit and 9,000 square feet of pedestrian friendly retail to the neighborhood. You can see a rendering of the project here.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO