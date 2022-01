A police officer at the University of Chicago exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect on the school’s campus on Tuesday, striking the suspect and injuring them. According to the school, an officer with the U of C Police Department was on patrol near the intersection of 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue at approximately 11:43 a.m. Tuesday when he observed an individual armed with a handgun.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO