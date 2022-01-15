Flyers win by twenty at Duquesne

PITTSBURGH – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised past Duquesne Saturday by a score of 72-52. Dayton went up big early and never looked back as the Flyers pick up their third straight win. Dayton improves to 11-6 (3-1 A-10) while Duquesne falls to 6-9 (1-2 A-10).

Freshman DaRon Holmes II and redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis both set career highs with 18 and 16 points respectively. Holmes II added five rebounds and Elvis had three assists.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 40, Duquesne 28

· The Flyers opened the game up 11-7 five minutes in as Holmes II scored six off 3-4 shooting.

· Dayton extended the lead to 17-10 off five straight points from Elvis.

· The Flyers continued the run going up 22-10 as Dayton held Duquesne to one made field goal over a six-minute stretch.

· Dayton continued the hot shooting, taking a 29-16 lead as the Flyers made five of their first eight three-point attempts.

· Duquesne cut the lead to nine as the Flyers led 29-20 with 5:10 remaining.

· Dayton held Duquesne scoreless for 1:40 to finish the half-up double-digits.

· Holmes II led Dayton in the half with 12 points off 6-7 shooting while Elvis had 10 making both of his three-point attempts.

· Dayton shot 50% from three during the half making six of the 12 attempts.

· This marked the sixth time that the Flyers held a double-digit halftime lead.

· All nine players who played for UD in the first half had at least one rebound, as the Flyers held an 18-10 advantage on the boards.

2nd Half: Dayton 72, Duquesne 52

· The Dayton lead was extended to 17 five minutes in as Dayton made four of their first six attempts from the field.

· The Flyers continued the hot shooting off four straight points by Malachi Smith as Dayton led 58-39 with 11:54 left.

· Duquesne was held scoreless for a 5:16 stretch as Dayton maintained a 20-point advantage with 7:42 remaining.

· Dayton eclipsed the 70-point mark as Elvis knocked down his fourth three of the game.

· The Flyers shot 52% from the field in the half while Duquesne shot 37%.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Two Flyers hit double-digits, Holmes II (18), and Elvis (16).

· Dayton doubled the Dukes in the assist category with the Flyers having 19. Smith led the way with seven, while Toumani Camara had four.

· UD saw a large rebounding advantage, out rebounding Duquesne 35-24. Camara and Koby Brea each had six. With the six, Brea set a season high and tied a career-high.

· The Dayton bench outscored the Duquesne bench 16-4.

· The Flyers benefited from 10 second-chance points and 14 points off turnovers.

· Dayton shot 44% from three while the Dukes shot 26%.

· UD led for 35:56 in the contest.

· This marked Dayton’s fourth win by 20 points or more this season and the second in A-10 play.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will be back at home on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET to face St. Bonaventure.

