Restaurants

Tacodeli

By Jordan Haro
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Tacodeli’s breakfast tacos are solid bets. The Jess Special—combining migas, jack cheese, and avocado—is possibly one of the more iconic (and tasty) breakfast tacos in town. They...

The Infatuation

La Biznaga #2

What sets La Biznaga #2 apart from the other taquerias nearby is their selection of 16 different fillings. You can customize your taco line-up however you want, with options like chorizo, carne asada, crispy beef intestine, and juicy lengua. Though the tacos are the highlight, they also have larger plates of enchiladas, fajitas, and a steak dinner. Bright, vibrantly colored, and with plenty of tables, it's great for solo diners, couples, and small groups. Plus, they also have Taco Tuesday discounts, which is an easy excuse to try all of their varieties at least once a week.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Coalfire

Unlike certain other cities (ahem, New York), Chicago knows how to appreciate pizzas of all kinds. Like Coalfire, whose thin crust pies are crispy and polka-dotted with flavorful char spots, yet have a soft chew and maintain a nice flop in the center. There are a plenty of toppings to choose from, including options like pepperoni, nduja, or a gooey egg, but our favorite is the Honey and Salami: a balanced combination of sweet, savory, and spicy courtesy of sopressata, honey, and calabrian chile. There’s a lot of tables here, so come with your family and even your highly-opinionated New York friends to ease them into the Chicago pizza scene before having them try some deep dish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Taqueria Viva Mexico

Taqueria Viva Mexico is a great casual Mexican spot on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The small restaurant has a bright blue exterior and colorful paper decorations hanging from the ceiling. The menu is pretty straightforward, with Mexican dishes like sopes, gorditas, and some of Miami's best tacos. Stay away from the more common taco variations like carne asada or al pastor (which are just alright) and instead go for the less common (at least in Miami) versions like oreja, lengua, and tripe, which this place excels at. Viva Mexico works great for a casual meal, but the drinks are also tasty and affordable, so keep it in mind for a fun dinner before a night out.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Gyuro Ramen

From the light projections of busy city streets, to the clubby playlist, to a giant neon sign of cartoon Godzilla slurping up noodles, Gyuro Ramen seems determined to bring the energy of Japanese nightlife—along with gyukotsu broth—to the West Loop. And because it’s the only place in town serving the creamy, rich beef broth, this casual sit-down spot has become a part of our ramen rotation.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Johnny Doughnuts

The donuts at this Hayes Valley spot are bigger than the palm of your hand (or both hands if you happen to have small hands). And you probably won’t hear the phrase “light and airy” used to describe anything on the menu—these donuts are more cake-like and on the denser side. At Johnny Doughnuts, you have a range of choices, from lime poppy seed glazed to cinnamon-y old fashioneds to croissant-donut hybrids (called the “crodough”). They also have cinnamon rolls, and vegan and wheat-free options. Order online if you want to pick up an assorted box (4-, 6-, 8-, and 12-packs are available) without having to make tough donut decisions. But to customize your picks, drop by the shop.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Infatuation

Deru Market

Aside from Costco and Carrie Brownstein, Deru Market is the greatest thing to ever come out of the Eastside. Smack in the middle of an otherwise-boring residential neighborhood in Kirkland, it feels like finding an oasis among desert sand—only the tire-sized carrot cake in the display case is not a mirage. That sh*t's real.
KIRKLAND, NY
The Infatuation

Veggie House

As the only vegetarian Chinese restaurant in Chinatown, Veggie House is a must-visit if you’re vegetarian. But even if you aren’t, you can still come here and have a good meal. The menu is long, with a lot of vegan options, too. To help you narrow things down,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Toshokan

From the co-founder of Swift’s Attic and Wu Chow and a former Sushi|Bar chef comes Toshokan, a sushi counter in the Native Hostel in East Austin serving a 14-course omakase. Reservations can be hard to get—they sold out immediately once they were released.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sunset Squares Pizza

The square pizzas from this pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar in SoMa are about as subtle as a NYFW runway show. Exhibit A: the Bulldog—a behemoth loaded with bulgogi, kimchi, bulldog sauce, kewpie mayo, and bonito flakes, and the General Mapo with mapo tofu, Sichuan peppercorns, and cheese. If you’d rather stick to something classic, go with pepperoni or mushroom—these pies complement the thick sourdough crust nicely. But the menu doesn’t stop here. The Chicago-style pub pies (go for one with honey butter, potatoes, and leeks) have snappy thin crusts that are lighter compared to the heftier squares. The spacious beer hall also doubles as an NFT gallery, so you can ponder the pros and cons of finally breaking into crypto while sipping on some cider.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hi-Collar

If you sit at the bar at Hi-Collar, you'll see coffee and tea prepared as meticulously as any cocktail at a speakeasy that you had to call a secret number to get into (three weeks ago). This place takes hot beverages very seriously. You can choose from a selection of coffee beans at this kissaten (a Japanese tea room and coffee shop) in the East Village, and each cup of coffee is made by hand via one of three brewing methods (pour over, aeropress, or siphon). Owner Bon Yagi, who was born in Japan and moved to NYC in the 1970s, is responsible for many of the other restaurants and bars around this place (Hasaki, Sake Bar Decibel, and more). During the day, you can order dishes like omurice with bacon and fluffy Japanese-style pancakes to go along with a cup of hoji cha tea. At night, this spot turns into a bar with a large selection of sakes and Japanese whiskies. If you're the type of person who's on a first-name basis with several mixologists, and you also love coffee, Hi-Collar is the place for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Rangoli

The people who own the Spice Room used to work at Rangoli, so the menu is almost identical. This means a long list of dishes like pav bhaji, biryani, curries, and naan. And while the food isn’t quite as spicy as what you'd expect from an Indian spot, it's still tasty. So either of the Rangoli locations (in Wicker or Lincoln Park) is a decent alternative if it’s Tuesday when The Spice Room is closed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bistrotheque

When you think of the quintessential east London experience, Bistrotheque is right up there with the best of them. It’s a neighbourhood bistro set in an old warehouse, with art projected on the walls and cool, bohemian ambiance. Really though, it’s a relaxed, fun place to hang out for dinner and drinks in the East End with friends, and it’s good for groups as well. The bistro food is solid (the prix fixe is good value), and they’ll do you a good steak tartare. At weekend brunch, they have a guy playing Beyoncé on the piano, and the odd cabaret show that’s always a good time.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bolita

Run by the family behind Silver Lake’s El Cochinito and Café Tropical, Bolita is a beautiful cocktail bar that feels like a Cuban vacation. Located in the old Smog Cutter space in Virgil Village (This Side of Hoover just dropped a fantastic post explaining it all), this cozy bar is filled with mirrors, small snacks like bocadito sandwiches and plantain chips, and specialty cocktails. Grab a table inside while sipping on cocktails made with lemon verbena-infused vodka, Thai basil, turmeric syrup, and hibiscus bitters, or a spot at the bar and dance to bossa nova music. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to wear your cutest bell bottom jeans and sunglasses at night, this is the place.
SILVER LAKE, NY
The Infatuation

Goddard & Gibbs

There’s something fishy about Goddard & Gibbs. Unsurprising, given it’s a seafood restaurant. But, also, not particularly welcome. The flashy restaurant is one of a couple in One Hundred Shoreditch—the enormous site that was formerly The Ace Hotel—and it’s somewhere that’s best avoided unless you’re floating about the area looking for a shiny sanctuary. The room is typically impressive in a Made In Chelsea relationship showdown-type way but the food is sadly all at sea. A sourdough crumpet is the pick of the bunch, though the flavour of the bread dominates the delicate cured mackerel, while the less said about flabby calamari and a Cornish fish stew that tastes of two parts tinned tomatoes and one part of tremendous under-seasoning, the better. That said, they mix a perfectly serviceable martini and we wonder how much one can cock-up fish and chips. Find out for yourself if you’re after a last resort, lifeboat type of restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bait Shop

Bait shop is part nautical bar, part tropical tiki haunt, and you can add pineapple or bacon to anything on the menu of bar food hits. Make it a pit stop on a Cap Hill bar crawl, or grab a huge booth and spend the night playing Uno and passing around baskets of crispy fish and the best french fries in the city. As for drinks, the daily-rotating frozen cocktails make repeat visits exciting, and the painkiller (rum, pineapple, coconut, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon) makes just about anything exciting.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kubo

Kubo is a cozy, dimly lit Filipino spot in Lakeview that has the atmosphere of a neighborhood dive bar, but serves delicious food. The bar is an important part of this place, and where you'll find locals relaxing after work, or groups of friends catching up over some drinks on the weekend.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Somewhere Nowhere

Neon lights, custom gnome sculptures, and a state-of-the-art sound system all contribute to the EDM-festival feel at Somewhere Nowhere, a two-story indoor lounge and open-air rooftop on the 38th and 39th floor of the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel. This is a bottle service destination where bouncers can justify keeping you in purgatory downstairs—but if you make a reservation before their late-night service starts, it feels a little more wholesome, and you won’t see anyone other than the waitstaff in bodycon dresses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Outta Sight

The pop-up is opening a brick-and-mortar in the Tenderloin this fall, but it’d be a public disservice if we didn’t shout about them from the rooftops now—their pizza is phenomenal. Outta Sight’s cheese-dusted pies are so stunning they could walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. And every one of them, from The Orchard with mushrooms, scallions, garlic butter, and rosemary honey to the Phoebe with curled pepperoni cups and red onions, has a crispy charred crust that nearly sticks to your teeth with each bite—in a way that will prompt you to reach for another slice, and then another. They operate out of Fig & Thistle in Hayes Valley, Tuesday to Saturday, so prepare to devour pies in the company of frosted glasses of natural wine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Downtown Austin

Let’s start by addressing the elephant-sized hearth in the room. It’s 20 feet long, fed by a live fire, and touches almost everything on the menu at some point. If you’re picturing some kind of Burning Man bonfire, think again—here, the fire serves a purpose and the people wear clothes. Hestia takes a very modern approach to age-old live fire cooking methods, where bold flavors centered around smoke, ash, and char dominate the menu to create a very unique fine dining experience.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

