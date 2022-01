SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders began their first full week of training with a session and Lumen Field Tuesday, where they’ll train for the rest of this week. No, this isn’t a permanent move from Starfire (that will be coming). As it happens, the fields at the Sounders’ normal training site haven’t yet fully recovered from the beating they took after the Christmas snowstorm. So the team has taken advantage of the lack of winter activity at the downtown stadium (apologies, Seahawks fans) to train.

MLS ・ 1 HOUR AGO