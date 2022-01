The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night for their Wild Card round matchup in the NFL Playoffs. The game figures to be a high-scoring affair, with two of the league’s best offenses set to square off. Well, while the offense may be the main talking point in this one, the Cardinals got a significant boost to their defense ahead of the crucial matchup. According to Johnny Venerable, star defensive end J.J. Watt is officially active for the Monday night showdown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO