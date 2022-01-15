1 taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem on Hwy 52 near Hanes Mill Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital while Winston-Salem firefighters responded to a crash on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.
A video of firefighters at the scene of the crash was posted to the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s Twitter page at 12:25 p.m.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 52 North near Hanes Mill Road.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The person taken to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.
Comments / 3