ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

1 taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem on Hwy 52 near Hanes Mill Road

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCFtL_0dmqXkT500

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital while Winston-Salem firefighters responded to a crash on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

A video of firefighters at the scene of the crash was posted to the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s Twitter page at 12:25 p.m.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 52 North near Hanes Mill Road.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The person taken to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 3

Mackxxx the Madddman
2d ago

Another fast driving crash dummykeep up the good work the more you fast driving it is crash and wreck your own stuff and don't hurt nobody the better the world would be

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Randleman Road closed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to police. Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported crash that took down powerlines between Meadowview Road and Interstate 40. Officers say an SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole. Investigators believe the crash was not weather-related. The road […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

5 children rescued after going missing on Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five children were found safe after going missing on Belews Lake on Monday, according to an official with knowledge of the scene. A man had five of his children go in the water on inflatable paddleboards at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Belews Lake. At some point around sunset, […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro towing company busy helping stranded drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Drivers across the Piedmont Triad can expect dangerous road conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning. People driving will have to dodge slick spots on some major roads and possibly entire sheets of ice on secondary roads.    While maintenance crews in Greensboro are plowing and salting secondary roads, tow truck drivers are on standby […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Man arrested on murder charge after deadly shooting over ‘personal differences’ in Forsyth County, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting at a Forsyth County mobile home park, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies responded to a shooting in Peacehaven Mobile Home Park at Hollow Ridge Drive. At the scene, investigators found Bartalome Palacios Mundo dead. Deputies […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Davie County deputies searching for man wanted for murder

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davie County deputies are searching for a man wh0o is wanted for one count of murder. Deputies obtained a warrant for Quincy Hannah for one county of murder, and he is thought to have fled the area. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC plow trucks work to clear roads based on priority usage

(WGHP) — Snowplow trucks have been out since Sunday trying to clear all the snow and ice off the roads, but you may wonder why your street isn’t cleared off yet. Aaron Moody, a spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said crews from the state and local level clear snow and ice from […]
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

Guilford County neighbors against rezoning request

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One Greensboro company is up against a group of McLeansville neighbors in a battle over land. A property owner’s request to rezone 178 acres of land is causing some friction with the residents who live nearby. The land in question is made up of nine parcels of land between Knox […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy