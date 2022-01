It looks as though the Miami Dolphins will be going with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback in 2022. Who will his back up be?. There has been plenty of turmoil and ambiguous reports swirling around the Miami Dolphins for the last week. The firing of Brian Flores has put the immediate future of the team in serious question, and the direction of the franchise is subject to change with a new regime in place.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO