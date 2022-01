MONROE, Mich. — All lanes are back open on I-75 south in Monroe, Mich. after a semi-trailer rolled over and spilled its contents. Monroe police said there were no injuries. Lanes were closed for a few hours on Monday as crews worked to clean the scene. At 11:30 a.m., one lane reopened. Then, at 2 p.m. all lanes were back open for traffic.

1 DAY AGO