ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

3 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at Kansas home

Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSON COUNTY —Three people were injured in a Saturday house fire in Olathe. Just after 8a.m., fire crews responded...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Police: Kan. teens died after drug deal set up on social media

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the teens who died as 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora both of Wichita. Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Police: 2 dead including teen after Kansas shooting, crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say a shooting on the south side of the city has left two people dead, including a 17-year-old boy. Television station KAKE reports that the shooting happened just before 9:30 Monday night. Officers called to the scene found the teen and a...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after semi crash into tree

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Edward J. Danford, 59, Iola, was southbound on U.S. 169 just south of Ten Mile Creek. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes into the ditch and came to rest against a tree.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Driver hospitalized after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

SHERMAN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Sherman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan driven by Andrew J. Mack, 21, Fountain, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Kansas Highway 268. The driver was distracted and rear-ended a...
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Olathe, KS
Accidents
Hays Post

Police arrest 2 after Kansas motel parking lot gun fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting. Just 12 a.m. Sunday police responded to report of a shooting at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found 38-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after train strikes a pickup

OSAGE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Chevy pickup driven by Patrick J. Harsch, 51, Lebo, was westbound through a field in the 3300 Block of SW Wanamaker Road parallel to the train track.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kan. man allegedly threatened officer with a knife

A Salina man who wanted police to remove his roommate ended up being arrested during an alleged incident over the weekend. Just after 2p.m. Jan. 15, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker Street to remove a person from a residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Hospital#House Fire#Accident#Ems
Hays Post

Vandals still sought in Claflin cemetery desecration

Authorities are still looking for information about who vandalized headstones at Pleasant View Cemetery in Claflin on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Sixteen headstones were overturned. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said the vandalism was a senseless and expensive crime. “We’re looking at probably close to $10,000 damages just to...
CLAFLIN, KS
Hays Post

Resident holds Kan. home burglary suspect until police arrive

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The victim reported that unknown suspect had broken...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

6-year-old Kan. girl dies after ejected in Kansas Turnpike crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Friday morning crash on the Kansas Turnpike have identified those involved. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just before 8:30a.m., a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Tori D. Hornecker, 28, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 35 near the K-15 exit in the number 2 lane.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Police: Suspicious death at Kan. home now a homicide investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as Mack Lee, 39, of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. The suspicious death will now be investigated as a Homicide. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 600 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kan. felon ran to the jail where he was arrested for shooting incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in connection with a drug deal and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:00 p.m. Jan. 12, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1800 block of S Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They arrived to find a 35-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester of Wichita had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

KC police ID city's third homicide victim of 2022

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have identified a man found shot to death inside a vehicle over the weekend. Maurice Bell, 45, was found Saturday night unresponsive inside a vehicle sitting in the front yard of a home, police said in a news release. Bell died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Some Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students. Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the district web site. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OLATHE, KS
Hays Post

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night on an Amtrak train that was stopped at a Missouri station, police said. Police in Independence, Missouri, were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station where they found a person who had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee's Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Police are looking for the suspected shooter who is believed to have fled in Lee's Summit, he said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy