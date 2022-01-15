Ranger Program: A Long Winter's Nap

Winter in Yellowstone National Park can be beautiful and it can be incredibly dangerous. Possibly even more dangerous than during the summer months. During the winter you still have to prepare for wildlife encounters and the dangers of geysers and hot pots, but you also have the additional danger of the weather.
Take heed, friends: the first official day of winter is fast approaching, and while it may bring with it frigid temps, it also provides us with an entire season to participate in the coziest of drinking scenarios. Winter drinking might conjure visions of scenes where warm whiskey cocktails, worn leather...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When winter rolls around, the first thing we want to do is wrap ourselves up in our weighted blankets and be a blanket burrito for the next three months. Sadly, this can’t be the case: we have to go shopping, drive around, and go out to run errands. However, we’re in 2022 and tech innovations have finally caught up with our blanket needs, specifically with a heated blanket for the car.
Students shared that they are looking forward to participating in the various outdoor activities the programs office has to offer. In an email sent on Jan. 4, Interim Provost David Kotz encouraged students to take advantage of the outdoor activities the College has to offer. This year, those activities will include sledding and snowshoeing, as well as winter naturalist classes and cross country ski lessons — all provided for free by the College’s Outdoor Programs Office — according to a follow-up email from The Office of Student Life on Jan. 11.
BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, crews were hard at work clearing the pavement following Friday morning’s snowstorm. The essential workers are picking up the slack for their COVID quarantined plow driver colleagues. Omicron's Spread Prompts Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers, New Requirements For Nursing Home...
While a winter storm that turned to rain moved out of our area Monday morning, there were still concerns over potential flooding and strong winds across areas like Long Island. PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo was live in Long Beach with the latest updates early Monday morning.
(WFRV) – They make learning fun. Local 5 Live explored the winter programs happening in person or online at The Children’s Museum of Green Bay. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is located at 1230 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay. See more at gbchildrensmuseum.org.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Did you know that there is a time of year where your shadow loves being tall, or should I say longer?. Since Earth rotates on an axis that is roughly 23.5°, there are times on its path around the sun where our part of the planet is tilted toward the sun and times when in is tilted away. This is very important with how long or short your shadow is outside.
Celebrate winter at Hands On with three days of frozen fun! Meet Ice Princesses, skate in your socks, use real tools to shave ice, explore an ice cave, and see exciting Dr. Science demos, Jan 14-16. Plus, special activities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 17. Online reservations required,...
On Today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Laura Beth Fox-Ezell joins us in-studio to discuss the Warren County Public Library’s Winter Reading Program. For more info, click here.
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is partnering with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles to provide a limited number of hotel rooms to individuals and families through the weekend.
Geauga Park District’s Observatory Park in Montville Township, supported by naturalists including “Astro-Nat” Chris Mentrek, is featuring several astronomy-based option this winter. The International Dark Sky Park is open daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Memorial Day, and there also will be guided night sky viewings...
LAKEWOOD — There were plenty of superheroes present in the village on Saturday. More than $6,200 was raised for the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program and about 300 jackets and other winter gear collected for Community Helping Hands during a polar plunge at the Lakewood beach. Organized by bMF (Be More Fitness), the “Frozen Float for Coats” event had a superhero theme.
Winter weather is merciless. And the only way to tackle the cold season is by having a well-insulated jacket. Luckily, that’s where a down jacket can become your best friend. Down jackets, aka puffer jackets, are filled with duck or geese feather that acts as a natural insulation barrier to keep you warm even in freezing temperatures. When looking for that perfect down jacket, you must consider the fill count. It’s a rating on how warm the jacket will be; the higher the number, the warmer.
While down jackets will prevent you from being cold during extreme weather, some of them...
NO kitten around — Yulia Minina’s pet looks furmidable. She says the Maine Coon weighs 12.5kg (27.5lb), making it just a whisker away from a world record. And as Kefir is only 22 months, she still has growing to do in Stary Oskol, Russia. Yulia explains: "I could...
Comments / 0