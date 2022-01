BOSTON (CBS) — So this is how the rest of the NFL felt for 20 years. The Patriots’ return to the postseason after a one-year absence was short-lived, as New England fell to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game in Orchard Park. Early-round playoff games were merely a formality for the Patriots during the Tom Brady era, but it’s a bit different with Mac Jones under center. The Patriots were completely dominated by the superior Bills on just about every front on Saturday night. Let that simmer for a minute. The superior Bills. The team that New England pummeled for...

