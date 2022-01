(Ann Arbor, MI – AP) – Trial is underway in a long-running lawsuit that accuses the Michigan prison system of illegally discriminating against male officers at the state’s only prison for women. Millions of dollars in overtime and other compensation could be at stake in the class-action case in Washtenaw County. Tom Nowacki sued in 2011. He says he was denied certain jobs at the Huron Valley prison in response to sexual assaults by others many years earlier. The jobs were not in the prison’s housing units but in food service, the yard, school, infirmary, gym and other areas. The state has defended the employment policy.

